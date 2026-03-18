Tenovi Ranked No. 1 on The Boston Globe’s list of New England’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026

Improving Lives by Simplifying Remote Care.

Based on the results of the study, Tenovi is honored to be recognized as No. 1 on The Boston Globe’s list of New England‘s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi is proud to announce its inclusion as No. 1 on The Boston Globe ’s 2nd edition of New England‘s Fastest-Growing Companies ranking. This esteemed recognition, presented in collaboration with Statista , the leading global statistics portal, and industry ranking provider, highlights Tenovi’s exceptional performance and growth. The award list was announced on March, 18, 2026.New England‘s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list awards companies based on organization’s revenue growth, organic growth and independence between fiscal years 2021-2024. These companies represent potential investment opportunities and indicate sectors that are thriving despite adversity. Additionally, their success stories can serve as blueprints for other businesses looking to innovate and grow in uncertain times. Thousands of companies were considered, and a minimum growth rate of 7.8% was required for inclusion.Based on the results of the study, Tenovi is honored to be recognized on The Boston Globe’s list of New England‘s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026. This recognition serves to reinforce our commitment to growth and resilience, and it’s an honor to represent New England in such a way.“Tenovi is honored to be ranked number one on The Boston Globe’s list of New England’s Fastest-Growing Companies. This recognition, awarded in collaboration with Statista, reflects our team’s dedication to solving the most expensive problem in healthcare: chronic disease management. With 6 in 10 American adults living with a chronic condition, our mission is to provide the infrastructure that closes care gaps at scale. Our remote monitoring solutions bridge the gap between office visits, providing payers with significant cost-avoidance and giving providers the automated tools and reimbursement pathways they need to deliver proactive, patient-first care,” said Nizan Friedman, PhD, founder and CEO of Tenovi.About StatistaStatista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 60 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.