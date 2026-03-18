After Finishing State 28, Almonte receives bad news from Wisconsin.

R.M. Almonte Continues 50-State Book Tour with 49 States Completed and Wisconsin Remaining

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of his ongoing 50-state book tour, author R.M. Almonte has continued a nationwide campaign featuring in-store appearances and reader engagement across multiple regions of the United States. The tour has progressed through scheduled events and coordinated outreach across state lines.Since the early stages of the campaign, beginning with the first 10 states, Almonte and his team have managed tour planning through direct communication with bookstores nationwide. To date, the team has contacted 600+ bookstore locations, securing confirmed events through ongoing scheduling and coordination. Participating store managers have supported tour stops across a range of markets.As the campaign has advanced, scheduling processes have varied by location. In Wisconsin, efforts to confirm a store location remain in progress and have included coordination at both the store and organizational level.With 49 states completed or confirmed, Wisconsin remains the final state pending confirmation. The team continues outreach to secure the remaining location needed to complete the nationwide campaign.The tour has been executed independently, with ongoing coordination of travel, scheduling, and event planning across multiple states. Confirmed events contribute to a growing national footprint and continued reader engagement.“We’ve contacted hundreds of locations to make this tour possible,” the team stated. “We are focused on confirming the final state and completing the full 50-state tour.”As the 50-state milestone approaches, planning is underway for expansion beyond the United States. R.M. Almonte Publishing is excited to announce that we will launch a Canada and United Kingdom tour this summer of 2026.

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