American Receivable Celebrates 47 Years of Excellence in Invoice Factoring

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation proudly announces its 47th anniversary, marking nearly five decades of helping businesses unlock cash flow, fuel growth, and navigate financial challenges with confidence.

Founded in 1979, American Receivable remains uniquely positioned in today’s financial landscape as a company still owned and operated by its original founders. This rare continuity of leadership has allowed the company to maintain its core values of integrity, reliability, and personalized service—principles that have guided its success since day one.

“Reaching 47 years in business is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” said Jack Stieber, President. “We’ve built this company on relationships, trust, and doing exactly what we say we’re going to do.”

“While the financial world has changed dramatically, our commitment to our clients has not,” added Brad Gurney, Senior Vice President. “We’ve grown with our clients, adapted to their needs, and stayed focused on delivering real value.”

Over the past 47 years, the factoring industry has evolved from a niche financing tool into a mainstream solution for businesses across industries including transportation, staffing, manufacturing, and distribution. Technology has streamlined processes, increased funding speed, and improved transparency—transforming how businesses access working capital.

American Receivable has remained at the forefront of these changes, transitioning from traditional paper-based systems to modern, efficient funding processes while maintaining its hands-on, relationship-driven approach.

“Technology has made funding faster, but relationships still matter,” said a Jack Stieber. “Our clients aren’t just account numbers—they’re partners.”

Today, American Receivable provides flexible invoice factoring solutions designed to help businesses stabilize cash flow, meet payroll, and pursue growth opportunities without taking on additional debt.

Why Businesses Choose American Receivable:

- 47 years of proven stability

- Founder-led leadership

- Personalized service

- Fast, reliable funding

- Long-term partnership approach

As businesses continue to face challenges such as slow-paying customers and economic uncertainty, American Receivable remains a trusted partner for companies seeking consistent cash flow and dependable service.

“We’ve seen every kind of market condition over the last 47 years,” said leadership. “That experience allows us to guide our clients with confidence, no matter what challenges they’re facing.”

For more information, visit www.americanreceivable.com

About American Receivable Corporation

American Receivable Corporation is a leading provider of invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing solutions. Founded in 1979 and still owned and operated by its founders, the company has spent 47 years helping businesses improve cash flow and achieve sustainable growth.



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