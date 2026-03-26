Florida’s Proposed PIP Repeal (SB 522): What Drivers Need to Know

Cohen and Cohen Law explains how Florida’s Proposed PIP Repeal (SB 522) could potentially end no-fault auto insurance law in Florida, and how it may impact drivers.

Cohen and Cohen Law Breaks Down Senate Bill 522, Detailing How the Proposed Repeal of the No-Fault Law Could Impact Drivers and Injury Claims in Florida

For decades, PIP has provided immediate medical coverage for accident victims regardless of who caused the crash… If SB 522 passes, Florida will shift entirely to a bodily injury liability system.” — Adam Mann

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduced in January 2026, Florida Senate Bill 522 (SB 522) could fundamentally restructure auto insurance claims for millions of drivers across the state. The proposed legislation seeks to repeal provisions of the Florida Motor Vehicle No-Fault Law, thereby eliminating the long-standing Personal Injury Protection (PIP) requirement and transitioning Florida to a fault-based system.

The potential changes proposed under SB 522 include:

- Repealing the No-Fault Law and standard PIP requirements.

- Establishing new minimum liability coverage requirements for motor vehicle owners and operators.

- Revising the legal liability rules surrounding uninsured motorist coverage insurers.

- Updating requirements for motor vehicle liability policies, including specific coverages and exclusions.

Cohen & Cohen Law, a Hollywood-based personal injury law firm with over 50 years of experience, closely monitors these changes to help victims understand how the laws will impact their rights to pursue justice and compensation.

“For decades, PIP has provided immediate medical coverage for accident victims regardless of who caused the crash,” said Attorney Adam Mann. “If SB 522 passes, Florida will shift entirely to a bodily injury liability system. While this may hold negligent drivers more accountable, it also means injured victims could face hurdles and delays in accessing compensation for their medical bills while liability is actively being investigated and established.”

The firm emphasizes that without the guaranteed coverage of PIP, drivers will need to rely heavily on the at-fault party's bodily injury coverage, their own uninsured/underinsured motorist policies, or their private health insurance to cover immediate, post-accident medical care.

“The transition from a no-fault to a fault-based system highlights how crucial it will be for victims to have experienced legal advocacy from day one,” Mann added. “Establishing liability will become the absolute priority after a crash. Our firm works tirelessly to make sure that our clients are not left vulnerable to insurance companies attempting to minimize payouts during this potential legal shift. We fight to make certain every client is rightfully and justly compensated for their damages.”

As lawmakers continue to debate the future of auto insurance requirements in Florida, Cohen & Cohen Law urges drivers to stay informed and proactively review their current insurance policies.

The attorneys at Cohen & Cohen are available for FREE consultations to discuss rights, options, and strategies for recovery. To learn more about how Florida’s new or proposed laws may affect your case, or to schedule a consultation, visit www.cohenandcohenlaw.com or call (954) 983-7100.

About Cohen & Cohen Law

At Cohen & Cohen Law, our mission is to help the injured heal physically, financially, and emotionally from devastating accidents through exceptional legal representation and compassionate care. Founded in 1970, our family-based firm is caring, accessible, and proud of over 50 years of experience serving South Florida. We’re here to be the experience you need and the representation you can trust.

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