Lehigh Valley Auto Show Opens March 18 with Free First Responder Night, $70K in Community Grants

More than 400 vehicles across 66 brands fill Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus during the annual Lehigh Valley Auto Show, drawing over 65,000 attendees for a five-day celebration of innovation, design and hands-on automotive experiences. The inaugural Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Community Gala at Wind Creek Bethlehem is an evening of dining, entertainment and philanthropy supporting programs for children and families across the Lehigh Valley.

Each year, the Lehigh Valley Auto Show brings the excitement of cars closer to home. From cutting-edge to trusted household brands, the show offers something for every generation.” — Dan Moyer, Executive Director, GLVADA

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lehigh Valley Auto Show returns March 18–22, 2026, to Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus, featuring more than 400 vehicles across 66 brands and drawing more than 65,000 attendees annually.The five-day event kicks off Wednesday, March 18, with free admission for first responders from 5–8 p.m., honoring those who serve and protect local communities. Opening night will also feature live fire safety demonstrations and family-friendly activities.“Each year, the Lehigh Valley Auto Show brings the excitement of cars closer to home,” said Dan Moyer, executive director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA). “From cutting-edge electric vehicles to trusted household brands, the show offers something for every generation while creating meaningful connections across our community.”“Through Cars & Kids, we’re connecting young people and families to hands-on learning experiences that build confidence, teach critical safety skills and introduce real career pathways, from CPR and fire safety training to early exposure to automotive and skilled trades,” said Tiffany Sondergaard, community relations officer for Cars & Kids, Because We CARe. “The support generated through the Lehigh Valley Auto Show and Community Gala allows local organizations to expand programs that make a measurable difference in children’s lives across the Lehigh Valley.”A major highlight this year is the inaugural Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Community Gala , set for Saturday, March 21, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Wind Creek Bethlehem. The event will bring together community leaders and supporters for an evening of dining, entertainment and philanthropy, with more than $70,000 in grants awarded to local nonprofits serving children and families.The gala’s silent auction is now live , featuring packages and experiences from regional partners including Hotel Bethlehem, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Delta Hotels by Marriott, America On Wheels, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the MASB Hope Foundation. Proceeds benefit the Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Foundation, which supports youth education and career exploration initiatives.Attendees can explore three venues across Goodman Campus:• Goodman Tent (Import Pavilion): Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru• Rauch Fieldhouse (Domestic Pavilion): Ford, Chevrolet, Kia, Hyundai, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram• Stabler Arena (Luxury Pavilion): Cadillac, Audi, Porsche, INEOS, Volvo, GMC, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Acura, Buick, Lincoln, LamborghiniAdditional highlights include:• Shiftin2Gear Tuner Show: Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.• Pit Crew Challenge: March 20–22, with daily competitions and prizes• Club Showcases: Thunderbird (Friday), Corvette (Saturday), Mustang (Sunday)• Scouting America Pinewood Derby races and daily tastings from local wineries and distilleries• Kendra Scott “Make Your Own Jewelry” activation, with 20% of proceeds benefiting Cars & Kids• Free “Man Cave” PSA screenings focused on men’s health and wellness• Celebrity appearances, including Miss Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley Phantoms playersFamily-friendly programming includes hands-on activities, CPR education, fire safety demonstrations and interactive projects with local partners.Admission:Adults: $10Seniors (55+): $8Children (6–14): $8Children 5 and under: FreeVeterans, military and first responders: Free with ID (Wednesday, March 18, 5–8 p.m.)Tickets are valid for any single day (Thursday–Sunday) and are available at lehighvalleyautoshow.org or at the event.Parking: Free parking is available throughout Goodman Campus.About Cars & Kids, Because We CARe FoundationThe Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Foundation is the charitable arm of GLVADA, supporting youth through education, safety awareness, life skills and career exploration. Since 1996, GLVADA has contributed more than $1.9 million to local nonprofits.About GLVADAThe Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association represents 44 new-car dealers with 75 franchises, committed to strengthening the community through charitable giving, education and signature events like the Lehigh Valley Auto Show.

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