Attorney General Bonta Urges Congress to Fix Trump’s Tariff Mess, Refund Americans

Americans were hurt by the President’s illegal actions; they should not be hurt by a clunky refund process

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in sending a letter calling on Congress to take legislative action regarding President Trump’s illegal tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to ensure businesses and consumers receive timely, automatic refunds. Tariffs under IEEPA were unlawfully imposed on imported goods, resulting in an estimated $166 billion paid by over 330,000 American businesses. In particular, small businesses and low-income households have been disproportionately burdened by the tariffs, which raised prices on groceries, clothing, household items, machinery and equipment. Last year, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s imposition of tariffs under IEEPA without the consent of Congress — tariffs that were last month declared illegal and struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. Earlier this month, California joined a coalition of 24 states in filing a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s new attempt to impose tariffs using Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, an archaic, never-before-used law.

“American businesses and consumers who were forced to shoulder the cost of President Trump’s illegal tariffs deserve to be fully refunded — with interest and without jumping through endless hoops. Anything less is unacceptable,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Trump’s illegal tariffs caused harm to businesses and families across the country, further squeezing people already struggling with affordability, and exacerbating economic inequality. Today, we urge Congress to lead, do right by the American people, and swiftly take action to clean up Trump’s tariff mess and quickly and automatically refund businesses and consumers.”

BACKGROUND

Last year, President Trump imposed unlawful tariffs that made the affordability crisis worse for millions of Americans. In January 2026 alone, U.S. consumers paid as much as $12.6 billion in indirect illegal tariffs. The President’s destructive and unpredictable tariff regime sent shockwaves through financial markets, businesses, and consumers in every corner of the globe, including in California, the fourth-largest economy in the world and the country’s largest importer and second-largest exporter among the 50 states. The Administration’s tariffs imposed under IEEPA were projected to cost California’s economy $25 billion and result in the loss of over 64,000 jobs.

In today’s letter, Attorney General Bonta urges Congress to enact legislation that would require the Trump Administration to provide a timely refund, with interest, of all duties wrongfully levied under IEEPA. The Trump Administration has repeatedly pledged that, in the event the tariffs were found to be unlawful, claims would be returned and refunded with interest. Congress has a responsibility to guarantee that the Trump Administration abides by this commitment and extends relief to as many affected businesses and consumers as possible. A legislative solution is critical because the Administration continues to imply that a refund process may be delayed or require affected businesses and consumers to sue or file for refunds, which will disproportionately impact small businesses and individuals who may not have the resources to do so.

In sending today’s letter, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.