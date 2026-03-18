Diana Figueroa Selected as One of The 31 Voices Project: Celebrating Women Who Shape Miami

Diana Figueroa, holistic wellness expert, mentor & international speaker. Summit For Wellbeing. May 23 at Pullman Miami Airport

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diana Figueroa has been officially selected as one of the distinguished honorees of The 31 Voices Project, an initiative dedicated to recognizing and amplifying the stories of 31 extraordinary women who are actively shaping the cultural, entrepreneurial, and social fabric of Miami.Curated as a powerful tribute to Women’s History Month, The 31 Voices Project highlights leaders, visionaries, and changemakers whose work and impact continue to elevate the city of Miami on a global stage. Diana Figueroa’s inclusion reflects not only her professional achievements, but also her influence as a voice of inspiration, resilience, and conscious leadership within the community. “When we heal ourselves, we can transform the world,” said Diana Figueroa.Diana Figueroa is a holistic wellness expert, mentor, and international speaker dedicated to promoting conscious living and preventive health. Her work bridges modern science with ancient traditions such as Ayurveda, yoga, and integrative wellness practices, helping individuals reconnect with physical, mental, and emotional balance.“Being selected as one of The 31 Voices is both an honor and a responsibility,” she added. “Miami is a city fueled by diversity, creativity, and bold ambition. To be recognized among such incredible women is a reminder of the power we hold when we uplift one another and lead with purpose.”In addition to this recognition, Diana is the Founder of the Summit for Wellbeing, a transformative, full-day experience designed to elevate health, energy, and overall wellbeing. The summit will take place on Saturday, May 23, at the Pullman Miami Airport Hotel, bringing together leading experts in wellness, science, and personal development for a powerful day of learning, connection, and transformation.Through her work and platforms, Diana Figueroa continues to play a key role in shaping a more conscious and balanced Miami—one that prioritizes wellbeing as a foundation for success and fulfillment.The 31 Voices Project will feature each honoree throughout the month, sharing their personal journeys, professional milestones, and visions for the future, inspiring the next generation of women leaders in Miami and beyond.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about Diana Figueroa and the Summit for Wellbeing, please contact:

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