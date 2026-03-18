EthAum Puts Nine Global Health Startups in Front of the World's Toughest Room

Top-3 Healthcare Startups Healthcare Innovation Day Jury

Jurors from GE, Philips, AstraZeneca, Apollo Hospitals, NHS, IQVIA, Frost & Sullivan, and other global leaders convened at EthAum's Healthcare Innovation Days

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EthAum Venture Partners ( https://ethaum.com/ ) has completed its Healthcare Innovation Days, the centerpiece evaluation event of its newest healthcare cohort programme. Nine startups drawn from eight countries across four continents spent intensive sessions fielding questions from senior decision-makers at thirteen of the world's most influential health systems, medtech giants, pharmaceutical companies, research universities, and investment firms.The event was not a pitch competition. It was a live stress-test: procurement barriers, clinical validation gaps, reimbursement pathways, regulatory risk, and international scale all interrogated in real time.The cohort collectively seeks over $24 million in fresh capital, spanning seed through Series A, across therapeutic devices, agentic AI platforms, FemTech, blockchain health wallets, surgical navigation, and clinical-trial automation.Out of a fiercely competitive cohort of nine pilot-ready, post-revenue, internationally validated startups, the judges, a panel of Chief Medical Officers, hospital CXOs, venture partners, and healthcare AI pioneers spanning four continents, delivered their verdict:1st Place: Belun Technology (Hong Kong | Wearable MedTech)2nd Place: Peptitech (Italy | Biopharma / Ophthalmology)3rd Place: Fennec Medical (Israel | Orthopedic Surgical AI)The Winner announcement post can be checked here on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7439554186540843008/ The Cohort: Nine Bets on the Future of HealthcareStartups are listed with lead proof-point only. Full profiles available on request.1. Belun Technology (Hong Kong · Singapore · USA): Wearable home diagnostics for sleep, respiratory, and cardiovascular disease.2. Patientory (USA · Hong Kong · Korea): Blockchain digital health wallet with HL7/FHIR interoperability.3. Peptitech (Italy): First-in-class neuroprotective eye-drop peptide slowing retinal degeneration and glaucoma.4. Syauctus AI (USA): Clinician-trained AI that validates reimbursement codes and prevents surgical claim denials.5. HealthPro (Indonesia): AI-powered workforce management for hospitals.6. Nyukt AI (UAE · India): Agentic AI OS for clinical triage and care orchestration.7. Markable (Israel): FemTech platform making women's hormonal changes visible and trackable through non-invasive visual biomarkers, cognition, and symptom patterns.8. Fennec Medical (Israel): Wireless Edge AI surgical assistant preventing catastrophic bone fractures in orthopaedic procedures via proprietary acoustic-vibration sensing9. DragOnFlow (Israel): Protocol-driven workflow automation for clinical trial sites.The Jury: Thirteen Institutions, Zero SoftballsEthAum assembled a jury designed to surface the difficult questions and offer insights that founders need to scale. Represented organisations included:1. GE & Philips: Global medtech and imaging infrastructure leaders2. AstraZeneca: Top-3 global biopharmaceutical company with an oncology and cardiovascular focus3. Apollo Hospitals: Asia's largest integrated hospital group, 10,000+ beds4. NHS: The UK National Health Service, the world's largest single-payer health system5. IQVIA: Leading global clinical research, data analytics, and commercial services firm6. Frost & Sullivan: Premier global growth strategy and market intelligence firm7. Citius Tech: Digital health and life sciences technology services leader8. Panake Ventures & Crossroads: Healthcare and deep tech-focused venture investors9. The University of Texas Medical: World-class academic medical centre and research institution10. Université Grenoble Alpes: European research leader in biomedical and health informatics11. North Estonia Medical Centre: Northern Europe's largest hospital network and a digital health pioneerThe simultaneous presence of both payers and providers, corporates and academics, and Western and Asian health systems is rare. For founders, that density means a single event can stress-test a global go-to-market strategy, not just a single market thesis.The complete session can be reviewed here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7437913048293687296/ “No fluff. Just results,” said the EthAum team. “This program is built for one thing: fast-tracking pilots, strategic partnerships, and revenue scale. These founders are ready to move the needle on outcomes, efficiency, and growth and we’re rolling up our sleeves to make it happen.”With jurors bringing decades of frontline expertise from the world’s most respected healthcare institutions, the Innovation Days delivered razor-sharp feedback, immediate partnership discussions, and clear pathways to commercial traction.About EthAum Venture PartnersEthAum is a Singapore-based Fund + Accelerator + Sales Channel dedicated to deep-tech healthcare startups. Its Zero BS Revenue Scaler Program guarantees measurable deliverables: customer acquisition, GTM partnerships, and revenue growth for post-revenue B2B founders ready to scale globally.

Healthcare Innovation Day

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