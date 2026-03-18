Boston Globe Ranks Gray, Gray & Gray Among 50 Fastest Growing Companies

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, Massachusetts, has introduced a new logo and tagline - The Power of More - reflecting the firm's expanded services.

We are honored to be recognized by The Boston Globe as being among New England's Fastest-Growing Companies, as well as being the only accounting firm to make the list.” — James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Leading Partner, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in the Greater Boston area, is proud to announce its inclusion in The Boston Globe’s annual list of New England‘s Fastest-Growing Companies, ranking #46.

The Globe’s New England‘s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list recognizes companies based on the organization’s revenue growth, organic growth, and independence between fiscal years 2021-2024. This highly regarded recognition, presented in collaboration with Statista, the leading global statistics organization, highlights Gray, Gray & Gray’s exceptional performance and growth.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Boston Globe as being among New England's Fastest-Growing Companies, as well as being the only accounting firm to make the list,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST. “Our firm was founded in Boston, has grown successfully in the region, and remains firmly grounded here in New England, uninhibited by external influences.”

Gray, Gray & Gray continues to thrive amid widespread consolidation in the accounting industry, citing its 80-year history of success as proof of the value of a people-first approach.

The firm is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, which also named them to their “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. In addition, the firm was named to the Boston Business Journal’s 2025 “Fast50” list of fastest growing companies in the region.

Gray, Gray & Gray serves clients in a broad range of industries, and is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

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