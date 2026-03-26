World Health Expo returns to Johannesburg, bringing global healthcare leaders back to Africa’s commercial hub

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Africa remains one of Africa’s most developed healthcare markets, with healthcare expenditure accounting for approximately 8.8% of GDP and a rapidly evolving medical technology sector supporting hospitals, laboratories and healthcare providers across the region. The country’s established healthcare infrastructure and regional influence continue to position it as a gateway for healthcare innovation, investment and trade across Africa.Against this backdrop, World Health Expo (WHX) returns to Johannesburg from 6 - 8 October 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, once again uniting Africa’s healthcare community in the commercial heart of the continent. Formerly Africa Health, and part of the global WHX portfolio, the return to Johannesburg marks a new chapter for the event connecting healthcare leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from Africa and around the world.WHX is expected to welcome more than 10,000 professional visits, over 600 exhibitors and participants from more than 60 countries, and 13 country pavilions in a 11,500 square metre space, bringing together healthcare professionals, medical technology manufacturers, distributors, investors and policymakers to explore innovations and partnerships shaping the future of healthcare across the continent.This momentum reflects the strength and growth of South Africa’s healthcare sector. The healthcare services market reached US$40.3 million in revenue by 2024, growing at a 4.6% CAGR since 2019, while connected healthcare platforms reached US$47 million in 2025 and are projected to grow to US$ 77.4 million by 2033.Hosting WHX in Johannesburg - Gauteng’s economic centre - reflects on the region’s role as a gateway to African markets, where health expenditure per capita rose to US$579.53 in 2025, and the medical devices market stands at US$1.12 billion, expected to reach US$1.67 billion by 2032.The Gallagher Convention Centre elevates this edition, purpose-built for large-scale events, features expansive halls, modern technology, and logistics designed to accommodate thousands.“Returning to Johannesburg reflects the strength and legacy of this event, and the role the city plays in Africa’s healthcare economy,” said Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director for Informa Markets. “Johannesburg is where many of the region’s healthcare businesses connect, trade and grow. Hosting WHX here brings the event closer to industry leaders and decision-makers, creating greater opportunities for collaboration and commercial partnerships across the continent.”Key features of WHX include a Laboratory Zone, interactive workshops, and market-shaping business forums, designed to foster collaboration, support knowledge exchange, and create opportunities for partnership building and commercial growth across the healthcare ecosystem.The Laboratory Zone will highlight the latest diagnostic technologies, equipment and consumables shaping the future of laboratory medicine. It will bring together laboratory professionals, procurement specialists, and technology providers to explore innovations, enabling faster, more accurate and accessible diagnostics throughout Africa.“Laboratory medicine delivers immense value across healthcare systems throughout Africa. World Health Expo provides a valuable platform for laboratory professionals, healthcare leaders and technology providers to connect, share expertise and explore innovations that can help expand access to high-quality diagnostics across the continent,” added Coleman.WHX is redefining industry engagement through its market-shaping business forums. This year promises visitors three high-level leadership indabas: the Healthcare Excellence Indaba (hospital infrastructure & system leadership), Quality & Patient Safety Indaba (quality, safety & compliance) and the Labs Indaba (diagnostics, automation & lab networks).These dynamic sessions inspire collaboration, spark innovation, and bring together senior healthcare and laboratory professionals to address key priorities, explore emerging trends, and shape the future of the healthcare industry. WHX connects healthcare professionals, businesses, and governments across international markets, supporting innovation, collaboration, and trade within the global healthcare ecosystem.The event is part of the World Health Expo (WHX) global portfolio - the world’s largest network of healthcare events - and is supported by leading healthcare and laboratory organisations including the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) and the Southern African Laboratory Diagnostics Association (SALDA).Healthcare professionals, suppliers, and investors are encouraged to register to attend WHX in Johannesburg, apply to exhibit, and explore its rich conference and networking opportunities as part of Africa’s healthcare future.For more information or to register, please visit: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/johannesburg/en/home.html

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