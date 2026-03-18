Ridgefield Partners Represents Transmission Remanufacturing Company in its Sale to RANDYS Worldwide

TRC is one of the region’s oldest and largest remanufacturers and distributors of aftermarket automotive transmissions.

This partnership with RANDYS Worldwide is exactly the kind of opportunity we were hoping for.” — Ben DeMeerleer, TRC Owner

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridgefield Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Transmission Remanufacturing Company, LLC (“TRC”) has been acquired by RANDYS Worldwide, a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group.Established in 1981 by the DeMeerleer family and headquartered in Kent, Washington – TRC is one of the region’s oldest and largest remanufacturers and distributors of aftermarket automotive transmissions. With a Washington-based manufacturing facility and large customer network of repair and installation shops throughout the Western United States, TRC brings significant capacity and managerial experience to the RANDYS platform.Ben DeMeerleer (Owner, TRC) commented “This partnership with RANDYS Worldwide is exactly the kind of opportunity we were hoping for. Our customers are going to benefit from a broader product offering and stronger support, and our employees are joining a company that's invested in the future. I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead”.Jared DeMeerleer (Owner, TRC) added “When we decided it was time to find a buyer for our family business, we wanted an advisor who would be hands-on and fight for the best outcome. Nick Barbarick and Ridgefield Partners delivered on that from start to finish. They guided us through every step of the process and helped find an outcome that was right for me, my family, and our employees. Joining forces with RANDYS Worldwide gives TRC an exciting future, and I'm proud of what we accomplished together.”.“TRC and PTC have built an impressive reputation for quality and reliability in the remanufactured transmission market,” said David Buckley, President & CEO of RANDYS Worldwide. “Bringing these companies into the RANDYS family strengthens our ability to provide complete solutions and continues our growth in the remanufacturing segment.”.Ridgefield’s advisory team was led by Nick Barbarick (Vice President) and assisted by Michael Seeley (Partner).For more information on the transaction contact Nick Barbarick: nbarbarick@ridgefieldpartners.comAbout Ridgefield PartnersRidgefield Partners is a specialized mergers & acquisitions firm servicing middle-market companies throughout North America. Ridgefield combines a proven track record in M&A, private equity, and investment banking with the perspective of having owned, operated, and sold businesses as principals. Ridgefield has offices in Denver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Memphis, Houston, and Indianapolis.Website: www.ridgefieldpartners.com

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