CanAm Enterprises Releases 2025 PKF-Attested EB-5 Track Record, Reporting $2.5 Billion Repaid and 5,797 I-526 Approvals

CanAm's 2025 Executive Summary from PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

Independent attestation by PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP marks the company's seventh consecutive year of third-party verification of its EB-5 investor results

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm"), one of the longest-operating regional center operators in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, today released the results of its 2025 independent financial attestation, conducted by PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP ("PKF"). The attestation covers data through December 31, 2025 across eleven of CanAm's regional centers and was performed in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). PKF confirmed no exceptions to the figures presented.

The attested results include 5,797 I-526 petition approvals, representing a 99.4% approval rate on adjudicated petitions; 3,047 I-829 approvals granting investors permanent U.S. residency; and $2,498,489,078 in EB-5 capital returned to 3,907 investors across six regional centers. This is CanAm's seventh consecutive year commissioning an independent attestation of its EB-5 track record.

"For seven years, we have asked an independent accounting firm to examine our records and tell us whether our numbers hold up. For seven years, the answer has been yes. That consistency is not something we take for granted. It reflects the discipline our team brings to every project we finance and every investor relationship we manage. In a market where investors are rightly asking harder questions about who they can trust, we believe independently attested results are the clearest answer we can offer."

-- Tom Rosenfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer, CanAm Enterprises

"The data in this attestation represents real outcomes for real families. PKF has independently verified 3,047 I-829 approvals, meaning 3,047 investors who came to CanAm for a path to permanent U.S. residency have achieved exactly that. And more than 3,900 investors have received their EB-5 capital back in full. Those numbers have been examined line by line by an independent accounting firm. Our job every day is to make sure the next set of attested results looks the same."

-- Christine Chen, Chief Operating Officer, CanAm Enterprises

About the Attestation

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a member firm of PKF Global, a network of independent accounting firms operating in over 150 countries. PKF has no affiliation with CanAm and no financial interest in the results of the engagement. The agreed-upon procedures engagement covered investor records across eleven CanAm regional centers, examining I-526 and I-526E petition approvals, I-829 petition approvals, capital repayments, and redeployment activity through December 31, 2025.

PKF confirmed no reportable exceptions to the figures presented in Addendum A of the attestation. The full executive summary, including all attested data tables, is available for download at CanAm's website.

I-526 and I-829 Petition Results

Across eleven regional centers, PKF attested 5,797 I-526 approvals from 6,058 petitions evaluated, a 99.4% approval rate on adjudicated petitions, with 37 denials. CanAm has represented that all denials were unrelated to the operations of any project or regional center. An additional 78 petitions are currently pending USCIS adjudication.

On the I-829 side, PKF attested 3,047 approvals granting permanent U.S. residency, with 15 denials on adjudicated petitions. A further 582 petitions are pending adjudication, meaning the total number of CanAm investors achieving permanent residency will continue to grow as USCIS processes the backlog.

Capital Repayment Results

PKF attested total EB-5 capital repayments of $2,498,489,078 across six regional centers where investments have reached maturity. An additional 1,074 investors are in active redeployment as required under EB-5 program rules for investors who have not yet completed their two-year sustainment period. Thirty-six investors in one partnership received partial repayment; CanAm represents that full repayment is being actively pursued. Five additional regional centers -- CanAm Texas, Greater Washington, Midwest, Mountain States, and Northeast -- have not yet reached loan maturity and will be reflected in subsequent engagements.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises, LP is one of the most experienced EB-5 regional center operators in the United States. Founded in 1987, CanAm has over 20 years of EB-5 program participation and has raised more than $4 billion in EB-5 capital. CanAm has facilitated more than 17,000 conditional green cards and 9,300+ permanent green cards, financed more than 75 projects, and repaid more than $2.5 billion to investors. CanAm's 11 regional centers span 30+ U.S. states, covering projects across real estate, life sciences, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. CanAm Investor Services is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.canamenterprises.com.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This press release contains information derived from an agreed-upon procedures engagement conducted by PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP. PKF did not conduct an examination or review engagement and does not express an opinion or conclusion on the figures presented. No offer to sell any security is made by this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.