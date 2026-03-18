AdaptsMedia Enters India — Bringing MENA's Most Trusted Advertising Agency to the World's Fastest-Growing Market

Adapts Media Logo Ashish Gupta - CEO & Founder Of AdaptsMedia

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurgaon, UAE — March 2025 www.AdaptsMedia.com ), a full-service advertising and integrated marketing communications agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE, today announced its formal entry into the Indian market the cornerstone of its international expansion strategy. The move makes AdaptsMedia the first Dubai-based agency of its scale to establish a dedicated India practice, bridging MENA's creative strengths with India's extraordinary growth opportunity.WHY INDIAIndia's digital advertising market is projected to surpass USD 21 billion by 2026, powered by over 60,000 active D2C brands, 850 million internet users, and one of the world's most engaged social media populations. Yet a critical gap persists: brands in India lack agency partners that combine global strategic rigour with genuine cross-cultural creative depth. AdaptsMedia is built precisely to fill that gap.“India is where the next generation of iconic brands will be built. We intend to be the agency partner that builds them.” By Ashish Gupta (CEO & Founder)AdaptsMedia brings its full integrated service stack to India from day one:▪ Performance Marketing — ROI-driven paid media across Meta, Google, TikTok, and programmatic channels, backed by a proven track record managing multi-million dollar budgets across MENA and global markets.▪ Brand Strategy & Identity — End-to-end brand architecture, positioning, visual identity, and tone of voice for brands at pivotal growth stages.▪ Integrated Creative Campaigns — Award-winning campaign development spanning digital, social, out-of-home, and experiential, crafted by a team with deep cross-cultural creative fluency.▪ Social Media & Content — Full-service social strategy, content production, and influencer partnerships tailored to India's unique creator ecosystem.▪ MENA Market Entry Consulting — An exclusive offering for Indian companies seeking to enter the UAE, Saudi Arabia, or broader Gulf markets — end-to-end, from regulatory navigation to campaign launch.ADAPTSMEDIA'S STRENGTHSWhat sets AdaptsMedia apart is not a single capability, it is a combination that no domestic Indian agency, and very few international ones, can credibly replicate. The agency operates natively across Arabic, English, Urdu, and Hindi. a genuine cultural fluency, not a translation service. Its Dubai base offers Indian brands international-standard strategy and creative at 30–50% below the cost of engaging a comparable Western agency. A decade of experience navigating the MENA region's complex cultural, regulatory, and linguistic landscape has produced an agency that is genuinely agile, founder-led, and accountable, where clients work directly with senior decision-makers from day one.Founded in Dubai, AdaptsMedia has spent a decade building one of the MENA region's most respected agency portfolios and partnering with clients across luxury real estate, hospitality, government tourism, Islamic finance, automotive, and retail in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and beyond. Internationally, the agency has extended its capabilities to the United Kingdom, East Africa, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, managing campaigns for diaspora-facing brands, emerging-market fintech companies, and global organisations. This breadth of experience across categories, cultures, and continents is the foundation upon which the India practice is built.

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