St. James Paper Company Celebrates 40 Years of Canadian Manufacturing Excellence

St. James Paper Company celebrates 40 years of Canadian manufacturing, offering certificates and award products while launching its new Bravo Collection.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. James Paper Company, a Canadian manufacturer specializing in certificates, diploma covers, certificate holders, and award presentation products, is celebrating 40 years of Canadian manufacturing. Founded in 1986 by Jean-Pierre Cayer, the company continues to produce its products in Woodbridge, Ontario, supplying educational institutions, certification programs, businesses, and national retailers across Canada.

For four decades, St. James Paper Company has helped organizations recognize achievement through professionally printed certificates and presentation products used in graduation ceremonies, professional certifications, employee recognition programs, and academic awards.

As interest in Canadian-made products continues to grow, the company is reaffirming its commitment to local manufacturing while expanding its product offerings and visibility of Canadian-produced items.

Supporting Canadian Manufacturing Since 1986

By manufacturing its products in Canada, St. James Paper Company maintains strict quality control while providing institutions with reliable production timelines and customization capabilities.

The company works with schools, colleges, universities, training organizations, and corporate programs, producing a wide range of recognition products including printed certificates, diploma covers, certificate holders, and award presentation materials.

St. James products are also supplied through retail partners across Canada, making professional certificate and award products accessible to organizations nationwide.

Introducing the Bravo Collection

As part of its continued product innovation, St. James Paper Company has launched the Bravo Collection for 2026, a premium line of certificate holders and presentation products designed to elevate the presentation of diplomas and awards.

The Bravo Collection features modern designs and refined finishes designed to provide institutions with a polished and professional way to present academic and professional achievements. In addition to its premium presentation products, St. James also continues to offer custom certificate holders and foil-stamped diploma covers, allowing institutions to incorporate their logos and branding into graduation and award ceremonies.

Highlighting Canadian-Made Products Online

To further emphasize its commitment to domestic manufacturing, St. James Paper Company plans on introducing a “Made in Canada” seal across its online store, allowing customers to easily identify products manufactured locally in Ontario.

The initiative helps schools, organizations, and retailers confidently choose Canadian-made products while supporting domestic manufacturing.

“Manufacturing in Canada has always been a core part of our company’s identity,” said Peter Polanski, President, St. James Paper Company. “For more than three decades we have focused on producing high-quality certificate and award presentation products that institutions across Canada can rely on. Highlighting our Canadian-made products and introducing the Bravo Collection reflects our ongoing commitment to both quality and innovation.”

Continuing a Tradition of Recognition

As St. James Paper Company marks its 40th anniversary, the company continues to focus on helping institutions celebrate achievement with presentation products that reflect the significance of academic, professional, and personal milestones.

From printed certificates to premium diploma covers and certificate holders, the company remains dedicated to delivering products that support recognition programs across Canada.

About St. James Paper Company

Founded in 1986, St. James Paper Company is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in certificates, diploma covers, certificate holders, and award presentation products. The company manufactures its products in Woodbridge, Ontario, serving educational institutions, training organizations, businesses, and retail partners across Canada.

For more information, visit

https://stjamespapercompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.