The Private Company Index Announces SEC Qualification of its Public Offering for the PCI Tampa Regional Index

Stephen H. Watkins - CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Private Company Index (“PCI”) today announced that its public offering has been qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, marking a significant milestone in PCI’s mission to bring visibility, transparency, and investment access to the nation’s primary economic engine: private companies.Originally developed in collaboration with the Dow Jones Index team, the Private Company Index introduces a new asset class—structured, investable exposure to private company economic performance. PCI is designed to scale across the approximately 400 Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the United States, creating a national network of regional economic benchmarks.The PCI-Tampa Regional Index ( https://privatecompanyindex.com/tampa ) represents the first implementation of this model. The index is designed to reflect the economic performance of the Tampa Bay private business community through a structured portfolio of leading regional companies. For the first time, the revenue performance of these companies will be tracked, aggregated, and made accessible to investors in an investable format.“SEC qualification is an important milestone for the Private Company Index,” said Stephen H. Watkins , Founder and CEO. “Through our work with the University of Tampa, including the development of Revenue Realities, ( https://privatecompanyindex.com/#research ) we observed that revenue performance among Dow Jones companies shows little correlation to stock price movements. This insight highlighted a structural gap in the capital markets—where stock prices often reflect sentiment, while revenue reflects real economic activity.The PCI-Tampa offering is designed to address that gap by providing investors with a current-yield security tied to monthly revenue performance—offering diversified exposure to the real economy at the regional level.”PCI is actively engaging a select group of leading Tampa Bay companies to participate in the index.“Participating companies recognize the strategic value of inclusion,” said Matt Henderson, VP of Strategy and Finance for PCI Tampa. “Beyond capital access, the Index enhances visibility, credibility, and positioning within both regional and national capital markets.”This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering is made only by means of an offering circular qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Follow updates at @TheTampaTwenty on X.About the Private Company IndexThe Private Company Index is building a nationwide platform of investable regional indexes designed to deliver transparent, diversified exposure to private company economic performance. By aligning investment capital with real regional economic activity, PCI aims to establish a new category within the capital markets.

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