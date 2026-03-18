Verasight Appoints Joey Marshall as Vice President of Data Science

Verasight Joey Marshall - Verasight's Vice President of Data Science

Former U.S. Census Bureau and Pew Research Center data scientist and survey expert joins public opinion research technology platform

Joey’s experiences in statistical modeling and large-scale public data analysis will play a critical role as Verasight continues to expand its research capabilities.” — Ben Leff, CEO of Verasight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verasight, a next-generation survey research company, today announced that Joey Marshall has joined the company as Vice President of Data Science, where he will lead the development of advanced data modeling, analytics, and research infrastructure supporting Verasight’s insights platform that provides verified data from any group of interest.

Marshall brings extensive experience in survey research, machine learning, and statistical modeling, most recently serving as a Data Scientist at the U.S. Census Bureau, where he worked on the agency’s Community Resilience Estimates program. In that role, he developed data products designed to help communities better withstand natural disasters and other disruptions, while leading research initiatives using large-scale administrative data, probabilistic record linkage, and cloud-based computing systems.

“Joey’s experiences in statistical modeling and large-scale public data analysis will play a critical role as Verasight continues to expand its research capabilities,” said Ben Leff, CEO of Verasight. “His commitment to innovation and research rigor align closely with our mission to deliver trustworthy, verified public opinion research.”

During his time at the Census Bureau, Marshall was deployed as a Census Liaison to FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center, supporting disaster response efforts during Hurricanes Idalia (2023), Helene (2024), and Milton (2024). He also led research initiatives analyzing driving routes to critical infrastructure following disasters and developed statistical models using large-scale federal administrative datasets. Marshall's work at Pew Research Center focused on global religious demography and its relationship to health and wellbeing outcomes.

At Verasight, Marshall will oversee the company’s data science initiatives, including the development of advanced survey methodologies, machine learning applications, and analytical tools designed to enhance the accuracy, transparency, and reliability of public opinion research.

About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to restore trust in survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage, including polling data for ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, and NBC News.



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