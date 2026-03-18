ALT Alliance Launched '100 Boxes for 100 Kids' Event, Bringing Art, Culture, and Community Together in Chinatown

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A joyful afternoon of creativity, culture, and community came to life at PS126 in Manhattan’s Chinatown, as families gathered for “100 Boxes for 100 Kids,” a collaborative cultural arts initiative designed to provide hands-on artistic experiences for children and families who may not typically have access to arts programming or premium creative resources. The event brought together community partners, educators, volunteers, and cultural organizations to distribute 100 specially designed Lunar New Year craft boxes, created by OliOli. Through a guided, hands-on workshop inspired by the Chinese Zodiac Year of the Horse, children were invited to explore creativity while engaging with cultural storytelling. Participants from diverse cultural backgrounds enthusiastically explored the materials in their craft boxes, assembling horse-themed collages and coloring their creations while learning about Chinese traditions and zodiac symbolism. The room quickly filled with laughter, curiosity, and vibrant expressions of imagination as families worked side by side at shared tables.

A Community Collaboration:

The event was made possible through a strong network of cross-sector collaboration. The initiative was sponsored by Chen Rao, whose vision and generosity were instrumental in bringing the project to life and providing essential funding support. The Committee of 100 (C100) contributed organizational support and community engagement, helping connect partners and mobilize resources. Chinatown YMCA played a key role in coordinating event logistics and ensuring a welcoming, accessible environment for participating families.

ALT Alliance, a New York–based nonprofit working at the intersection of art, law, technology, and community well-being, led the planning process, coordinated the craft boxes, and co-facilitated the workshop alongside a dedicated team of volunteers. The beautifully designed “Year of the Horse” craft boxes were created by OliOli, offering thoughtfully curated materials that integrate art, storytelling, craft, and cultural education. The event was hosted at PS126, whose venue support made it possible to welcome families from the local community. A committed group of volunteers brought the experience to life, assisting with setup, guiding children through activities, and capturing memorable moments throughout the day. This event is supported in part by a grant from Mid Atlantic Arts through the Folk & Traditional Arts Community Projects program.

Sharing Culture Through Creativity:

Throughout the workshop, children explored the Chinese zodiac tradition, learned about the symbolism of the horse in Chinese culture, and created their own artistic interpretations through collage and coloring.

The program encouraged:

- Creative expression

- Cultural storytelling

- Hands-on learning

For many participants, the event offered a rare opportunity to engage with cultural arts programming in an interactive and welcoming environment. By combining traditional cultural themes with accessible creative activities, the workshop demonstrated how community-based art initiatives can foster meaningful connections across generations and cultures.

Inspiration Behind the Initiative:

The initiative was guided by several core goals:

- Positively impact 100 children, particularly those with limited access to arts resources

- Introduce and celebrate traditional Chinese culture, including Zodiac and Lunar New Year traditions, within a diverse community

- Direct philanthropic support toward meaningful, community-centered programming

“I was honored to serve as the art instructor for the 100 Boxes for 100 Kids initiative. As a Chinese American, I felt deeply proud to share my culture through the stories of the zodiac animals. Artistically, I witnessed how simple creative acts like doodling empower children to explore their inner worlds. As an educator, this experience revealed a transformative path for the future of art education. I’m grateful to have been part of this journey and look forward to seeing how these young artists continue to grow.” — Gaojie Wu, Art Instructor

Looking Ahead:

Following the success of the event, ALT Alliance will develop a case study documenting the project’s planning process, community impact, and key learnings to inform future initiatives. Building on this momentum, ALT Alliance is also planning a future exhibition that integrates art and creative technology, featuring selected works from participating children, including their horse-themed creations, bringing their voices and creativity into a broader public platform.

Programs like “100 Boxes for 100 Kids” highlight the power of collaboration among nonprofits, community organizations, designers, volunteers, and cultural advocates, demonstrating how accessible creative experiences can spark joy, curiosity, and lasting community connection.

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