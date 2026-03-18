Texas Phone-Free Schools HB 1481 Is Law — The NuKase Gives Districts a Bell-To-Bell Solution

$20 Million in Texas Grant Funding Expires August 31 — Districts That Haven't Deployed a Phone-Free Classroom Solution like the NuKase Are Running Out of Time

Our teachers are no longer the phone police. Students lock up at arrival, keep their phones with them all day, and unlock at dismissal. First-semester compliance exceeded every expectation” — Principal, North Texas Independent School District

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Texas House Bill 1481 requiring bell-to-bell phone bans in all public schools since the start of the 2025–2026 school year, and $20 million in TEA grant funding set to expire on August 31, 2026, NuGerm has announced that its NuKase 4.0 — a lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 schools — is in active deployment across Texas districts seeking to meet the mandate before the grant window closes.HB 1481 and the TEA Grant DeadlineSigned by Governor Greg Abbott on June 20, 2025, HB 1481 prohibits students in Texas public schools from using personal communication devices — including cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, and wireless earbuds — from the first bell to the last bell of each school day, including lunch and passing periods. The law applies statewide from kindergarten through 12th grade, with exceptions for students with IEPs, 504 plans, or documented medical needs.To support compliance, the TEA allocated $20 million through the Phone-Free Schools Grant Program (RFA #701-25-129), authorized under Senate Bill 1 of the 89th Regular Session. The grant covers secure storage solutions and related implementation infrastructure. The funding window runs from September 22, 2025 through August 31, 2026 — a one-time appropriation with no renewal currently authorized. Districts that have not yet applied or completed a deployment have fewer than five months remaining.NuKase 4.0: Designed for K–12 ComplianceThe NuKase 4.0 is a military-grade polycarbonate phone case featuring a reinforced magnetic lock bar that cannot be bypassed with pins, tools, or manual force. A frosted finish on both sides confirms that a phone is secured inside without exposing screen content. Students retain possession of the device throughout the school day, eliminating school liability for stored or confiscated phones.The case locks with a single-finger slide and unlocks in seconds via a handheld or wall-mounted magnetic detacher. It requires no special cleaning supplies, absorbs no odor or liquid, and is engineered to withstand daily drops and locker impacts. NuGerm reports that the product carries a full 3-year warranty with no subscription fees or annual renewal costs, and that over 145,000 units have been deployed across 40+ districts nationwide, with compliance rates above 95 percent.The NuKase is grant-eligible under TEA object code 6300 (Consumable and Durable Supplies and Materials). NuGerm is working with Texas district procurement offices to facilitate deployment within the active grant window.“Our teachers are no longer the phone police. Students lock up at arrival, keep their phone with them all day, and unlock at dismissal. First-week compliance exceeded every expectation.”— Principal, North Texas Independent School DistrictImplementation Support IncludedNuGerm provides a structured deployment framework to support phone-free classroom implementation, covering policy development, staff preparation, case distribution and tracking, unlocking station placement, and pre-launch communication templates for staff, parents, and students. The framework is designed so that teachers are not responsible for unlocking devices or managing enforcement — compliance is visual, and non-compliance is referred directly to administration.Sample Units Available; Grant Deadline ApproachingThe TEA Phone-Free Schools Grant window closes August 31, 2026. Complimentary NuKase 4.0 sample units are available for district evaluation at www.NuGerm.com or by contacting NuGerm at Info@NuGerm.com or 1-(561)-462-2041.About NuGermNuGerm is the maker of the NuKase, a lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 school deployment. With 145,000+ units deployed across 40+ districts and 12+ years serving K–12 schools, the company offers a 3-year product warranty with no subscription fees. NuGerm is headquartered at 380 NW 67th St, Boca Raton, FL 33487.

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