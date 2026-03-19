Cubicle Fugitive co-founder Morgan MacLeod elected to 2026–27 international board of Legal Marketing Association

Morgan MacLeod-Co-Founder Cubicle Fugitive

Morgan MacLeod, co-founder of Cubicle Fugitive, elected to the LMA international board as Member at Large for a two-year term.

Serving on the international board offers an opportunity to contribute to the association’s long-term priorities and support members across regions” — Morgan MacLeod

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgan MacLeod, co-founder of Hamilton, Ont.-based marketing agency Cubicle Fugitive , which primarily serves law firms, has been elected to a two-year term as a Member at Large on the Legal Marketing Association’s international board of directors.Her term began on Jan. 1, 2026.The Legal Marketing Association represents marketing and business development professionals in law firms and legal service organizations. Its international board oversees the association’s strategic plan and governance.As a Member at Large, MacLeod supports the development and implementation of the association’s priorities and serves as a liaison to committees focused on governance and strategic planning.MacLeod has worked in law firm branding, website strategy, and advertising for over 20 years. Since 2007, her focus has been on legal and other professional service firms. Law firms make up the majority of Cubicle Fugitive’s client base across North America.“Serving on the international board offers an opportunity to contribute to the association’s long-term priorities and support members across regions,” MacLeod said.Cubicle Fugitive advises law firms on brand positioning and marketing, including website development and SEO strategy . Its clients range from boutique practices to multi-office firms seeking to clarify their market position and strengthen business development.“Morgan’s election reflects the depth of our involvement in the legal sector,” said Andrea Falcone, head of marketing strategy at Cubicle Fugitive. “Our work is shaped by how law firms operate and grow. Her presence on the international board reinforces that focus.”Before co-founding Cubicle Fugitive, MacLeod held senior research, sales, and marketing roles at Canadian media organizations. She has led brand and digital initiatives for professional service firms, focusing on translating complex expertise into clear market positioning.MacLeod’s term runs until Dec. 31, 2027.About Cubicle FugitiveCubicle Fugitive is a Hamilton, Ont.-based marketing agency specializing in law firm marketing , including website development and SEO strategy, serving legal and other professional service organizations throughout North America.96 MacNab St N. Suite 200Hamilton, ON L8R 2M1

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