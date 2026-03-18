Historic Petaluma Landmark ‘Hall of the Above’ Celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Party on April 25

Hall of the Above

Hall of the Above marks 100 years since the building first opened to the public with a special centennial celebration on April 25, 2026.

We see ourselves as stewards of this beautiful place” — Alexis Reid

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of downtown Petaluma’s most recognizable historic buildings will celebrate a major milestone this spring as Hall of the Above marks 100 years since the building first opened to the public with a special centennial celebration on April 25, 2026. The event invites the community of Petaluma to gather in the iconic building for an open house honoring a century of history, architecture, and community life.The stately building first opened its doors on April 25, 1926 as the Sonoma County National Bank, drawing crowds eager to see the impressive new granite-and-marble bank at the corner of Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard.Over the past century, the building has served many purposes and hosted a wide range of tenants. In 1928, Bank of America purchased the building, operating it as a regional branch until 1968. In the decades that followed, the landmark space was home to businesses including a real estate office, a rug and antiques store, and later the well-known Seed Bank headquarters from 2009 to 2018.After several years sitting vacant due to the challenges of bringing the historic structure up to modern building codes, the space was recently revived as Hall of the Above, a community event venue that hosts regular community events, and is available for rent for any type of gathering or celebration.“We see ourselves as stewards of this beautiful place,” said the Hall of the Above team. “Many different people have occupied this building over the past century, and now we have the opportunity to help write the next chapter while celebrating the ones that came before.”Community members are encouraged to attend the celebration and contribute their own memories of the building as part of the centennial festivities. The building will be open to the public from 12–4 PM, with appearances from local historians and celebrities and, of course, a very large birthday cake.Event Details:Centennial CelebrationApril 25, 2026, 12-4pmHall of the Above199 Petaluma Blvd NorthPetaluma, CAAdditional information and event updates are available at:

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