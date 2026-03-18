Award Presentation at 2026 FASI

MenuTrinfo® announces winners of the 10th Annual National Allergy Awards, honoring leaders advancing food allergy safety, transparency, and access for millions.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MenuTrinfo® proudly announces the winners of the 10th Annual National Allergy Awards, recognizing leaders across foodservice, consumer packaged goods, retail, and advocacy who are advancing food allergy safety and accommodations. Presented annually, the National Allergy Awards honor organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment over the past year to improving safety, transparency, and access for people living with food allergies.

“This year marks an incredible milestone for us,” said Betsy Craig, CEO of MenuTrinfo. “For a decade, we’ve had the honor of recognizing leaders who are pushing the industry forward and creating safer experiences for the food allergy community. The competition was incredibly strong this year, which speaks to the growing number of organizations and individuals dedicated to protecting the 33 million Americans living with food allergies. Our winners are truly deserving of this recognition.”

2026 National Allergy Award Winners

Best Overall Allergen-Free Campus Dining Program: Michigan State University — Kelsey Patterson

Best On-Campus Dining Facility: Observatory Hill Dining at UVA, University of Virginia – Aramark — Rahma Rekik

Best Campus Food-Allergy Champion: Bradley Shannon, College of the Holy Cross

Best Campus Social Media Presence for Allergen-Free Dining: Clark University — Harvest Table Culinary Group — Allyson West

Best Full-Service Restaurant for Food Allergic Diners: Silver Diner

Best Quick-Service Restaurant for Food Allergic Diners: Eat’n Park Hospitality Group

Best Bakery for Food Allergic Diners: Allergy Free Bakery — Chris & Jessica Farraj

Best Product Package Design for Food Allergic Diners: Mulay’s Sausage — Loree Mulay Weisman

Best Social Media Presence for Allergen-Free Consumer Packaged Product: MADEGOOD®

Best Overall Allergen-Free Food Product: NUNCHES® — Nicole Kwitkin

Best Retail Food Allergy Champion: Nemacolin Resort — Emily Sabatine & Lauren Pavlicko

Best Retail Food Allergy Champion: Eat’n Park Hospitality Group

Best Food Allergy Blog: The Allergy Aspect — Janine Flannery

Best Food Allergy Advocate: FOODiversity

Best Food Allergy Advocate: Thomas Silvera

“Thank you so much for the incredibly kind recognition of Allergy Free Bakery as the Best Bakery for Food Allergic Diners,” said Chris Farraj, Founder of Allergy Free Bakery. “I am truly honored and very grateful to have been included among such dedicated individuals and organizations working to make the world safer and more inclusive for the food allergy community. Our mission has always been to create a place where families with food allergies and sensitivities can finally enjoy baked goods without fear.”

This year’s winners were announced live during the Food Allergy Symposium for Industry (FASI) conference held March 10–11 at Boston University. Awards were presented in person to winners in attendance and shared with the broader food allergy community through a live Instagram broadcast.

“I'm truly honored to receive this award, and especially since it's from MenuTrinfo,” said Wendy Gordon Pake, Founder and Executive Director of FOODiversity. “I’m grateful for the many people and organizations across the food allergy community who work together to strengthen protections, give peace of mind to patients, and continue improving quality and innovation in the marketplace.”

For ten years, MenuTrinfo®’s National Allergy Awards have recognized the people and organizations working every day to improve the dining and food purchasing experience for the millions of Americans living with food allergies.

About MenuTrinfo®

MenuTrinfo is a leading provider of allergen training, certification, and consulting services for the food industry. Through programs including AllerTrain®, Certified Free From®, and the Food Allergy Symposium for Industry, MenuTrinfo helps foodservice operators, manufacturers, and institutions improve allergen safety, transparency, and consumer trust.



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