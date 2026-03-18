Transfer Legend Marks 30,000-Customer Milestone in DTF Printing Market

Transfer Legend DTF Transfer Legend DTF Gang Sheet Builder Transfer Legend DTF: What Makes Us Better Transfer Legend

Delaware-based TransferLegend surpasses 30,000 customers with same-day DTF printing, no order minimums, and a library of over 15,000 ready-to-press designs.

Speed and flexibility have replaced minimums and setup costs as the new standard in apparel decoration. That shift is what brought 30,000 businesses to our platform.” — Enes Akbayrak

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transfer Legend, a direct-to-film transfer printing company headquartered in Dover, Delaware, has surpassed 30,000 customers, marking a significant milestone in its growth in the custom apparel decoration market. The company reached the figure through a combination of same-day printing capabilities, a no-minimum order policy, and an expanding catalog of custom and ready-to-press DTF transfers.

TransferLegend offers custom DTF transfers in a range of sizes, alongside UV DTF stickers and a portfolio of custom patch formats, including embroidered, woven, chenille, and sublimated options. The company's online gang sheet builder allows customers to arrange multiple designs on a single transfer sheet, reducing per-unit costs for print shops and decorators processing repeat or mixed-design orders. Its ready-to-press library currently contains more than 15,000 designs spanning seasonal, sports, lifestyle, and event categories.

The company reports an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5.0, based on more than +1500 submitted reviews. TransferLegend states that its DTF transfers are formulated to withstand at least 100 wash cycles when applied according to published press settings. Orders placed before 11:00 a.m. are processed and shipped the same day, a turnaround that the company identifies as a primary factor in its customer retention.

"Reaching 30,000 customers reflects the trust that creators and print professionals have placed in our platform. Our focus has been on removing barriers to entry, whether that is order minimums, slow turnaround, or limited design availability, and the response from the market has validated that approach,'' said Enes Akbayrak, Transfer Legend DTF General Manager.

The 30,000-customer figure reflects structural shifts in the way small- and mid-sized apparel businesses source printed transfers. Direct-to-film printing has expanded as a production method compared with screen printing and sublimation, particularly for short-run orders with high color complexity or photographic detail. Without minimum order requirements, Transfer Legend positions its services for operators who produce varied runs across multiple SKUs rather than single high-volume designs.

To serve higher-volume customers, the company introduced tiered membership plans that provide reduced per-unit pricing and priority order processing. The membership tiers are structured for print shops and decorating businesses that require cost predictability across recurring monthly order volumes. TransferLegend states that membership enrollment has grown in parallel with its overall customer base.

TransferLegend serves customers across the United States and ships from its Delaware facility. Its full product catalog, including custom DTF transfers, UV sticker printing, gang sheet options, and custom patches, is available at transferlegend.com.

About TransferLegend

TransferLegend is a direct-to-film and UV transfer printing company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. The company serves more than 30,000 creators, apparel decorators, and print shop professionals with custom DTF transfers, gang sheet printing, UV DTF stickers, and custom patches in multiple formats. TransferLegend operates with no order minimums and offers same-day printing for orders placed before 11:00 a.m. The company's online gang sheet builder enables customers to arrange and combine designs for efficient production. Additional information is available at transferlegend.com.

Your One-Stop Shop for DTF Transfers! | Transfer Legend DTF

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.