Immigration Lawyer Anne Zeitoun-Sedki Secures High-Profile ICE Release of Ricardo Paz; Authors New Green Card Manual

Anne Zeitoun-Sedki, Immigration Attorney and Author

Anne Zeitoun-Sedki, immigration attorney, frees "Bicycling Landscaper" from ICE, reuniting him with his family and generating a flurry of media coverage

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally-recognized immigration attorney Anne Zeitoun-Sedki is making headlines following the successful release of her client, Ricardo Paz, from ICE detention. The highly-charged case, which resulted in Paz’s homecoming, gained the attention of local and statewide residents, as well as the media.The case of Ricardo Paz — involving a beloved “Bicycling Landscaper” in the Red Bank, NJ community detained by ICE despite his lawful status — sparked intense media coverage and community mobilization. Using her over 15 years of experience as an immigration lawyer, Zeitoun-Sedki was able to successfully secure Paz’s freedom and reunite him with his family. This case has triggered a wave of media interest from outlets such as NJ.com, The Asbury Park Press, NJ 101.5, Two River Times and various others."The detention of individuals like my client Ricardo highlights the essential need for unwavering legal representation," said attorney Anne Zeitoun-Sedki. "My clients need to know they will always have a fierce advocate who will fight tooth and nail on their behalf, focused on giving them the best outcome possible."When not securing victories in court and helping immigrants gain U.S. residency, Zeitoun-Sedki uses her digital media platforms to educate her followers on the ins and outs of immigration. Her social posts and YouTube videos frequently go viral, with several posts generating millions of views. Attorney Zeitoun-Sedki is known for breaking down complex immigration policy into bite-size, digestible content.To further this mission, Zeitoun-Sedki recently published her book, "So, You Want a Green Card ?" to serve as a "plain English" roadmap for anyone navigating the U.S. Green Card process. It’s full of advice, strategies, stories and secrets from her many years of being enveloped in the “system.”With her unique blend of legal authority and viral appeal, Zeitoun-Sedki welcomes inquires for TV news commentary, speaking engagements and podcast appearances.About Anne Zeitoun-Sedki, Esq.Anne Zeitoun-Sedki is the founder of The Law Office of Anne Z. Sedki, LLC, author and speaker. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and Co-Chair of the Nassau County Bar Association (NCBA). She exclusively practices immigration law.Media Contact:Anne Zeitoun-SedkiPhone: (516) 487-3857Email: anne@sedkilaw.netWebsite: www.sedkilaw.com Office: 100 Garden City Plaza, Suite 203, Garden City, NY 11530# # #

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