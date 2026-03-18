Chill N Out Announces Franchise Sales Launch, Expanding Recovery and Wellness Studio Model Nationwide

Founded by Navy SEAL & inventor of the first U.S.-built electric cryotherapy chamber, Chill N Out invites interested buyers to join national franchise network.

My goal is to make wellness accessible to everyone. Everyone needs to take care of themselves. It takes minutes to add years.” — Bryan Dyer, founder of Chill N Out

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chill N Out , a recovery and wellness studio built on more than a decade of firsthand industry experience, has announced the launch of its franchise opportunity, now available nationwide.Founded by Navy SEAL, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, and wellness technology inventor Bryan Dyer, Chill N Out is entering the franchise market with a model designed to meet growing national demand for accessible, results-driven recovery services."The moment that I realized that the wellness industry left normal people behind, I wanted to change it," stated Dyer. "My goal is to make wellness accessible to everyone. Everyone needs to take care of themselves. It takes minutes to add years."The company’s story starts with Dyer’s personal experience with chronic pain. As he sought the current wellness offerings of the time for affordable and consistent relief, a fragmented industry emerged.Using his personal experience as a launch pad, Dyer set out to change the wellness market and created the first U.S.-built electric cryotherapy chamber. Today, this breakthrough innovation has been adopted by more than 300 wellness studios and organizations across the United States, including the U.S. Airforce, Clemson Tigers, UFC Gym, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the United States Navy."I have spent the last 12 years inventing this technology, providing wellness equipment to places throughout the nation, and seeing the way other people are operating. Chill N Out is unique due to that experience," Dyer added.Each Chill N Out studio features Dyer’s proprietary tech, offering cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, and compression therapy. All services are delivered through an affordable, unlimited membership platform designed to encourage frequent use, consistent recovery, and long-term member retention.As part of its national franchise expansion strategy, Chill N Out has engaged Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS), a leading franchise development firm, to support franchise sales and growth initiatives. The franchise opportunity is designed to provide entrepreneurs with a data-driven, operationally efficient wellness franchise that aligns with rising consumer interest in recovery, performance, and longevity.No clinical or medical background is needed for Chill N Out. All franchisees receive comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and marketing strategies."As a franchise partner, your life will be helping people, feeling good, and guiding others in how to achieve these good feels. I don’t want to make it sound too easy, but it’s a nice, relaxing job," Dyer said.The franchise sales launch coincides with another milestone for the brand as Chill N Out celebrates the grand opening of its newest location in Lakeland, Florida this month.For more information about Chill N Out franchise opportunities, visit https://chillnoutfranchise.com About Chill N OutChill N Out is a recovery and wellness studio franchise offering cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, and compression therapy through an affordable, unlimited membership model. Founded by Navy SEAL and inventor Bryan Dyer, the brand was developed using more than a decade of firsthand industry experience, including the creation of the first U.S.-built electric cryotherapy chamber adopted by over 300 wellness studios nationwide.Chill N Out’s mission is to make premium recovery accessible to everyone, every day—empowering people to feel better, recover faster, and live healthier without limits. Learn more about Chill N Out at https://chillnoutfranchise.com

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