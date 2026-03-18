Press Hustle Debuts at SXSW 2026, Giving Founders a System to Earn Media Coverage

Press Hustle

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new platform built to help startups, creators and small businesses take control of their public relations (PR) strategy was announced today at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2026. Press Hustle, developed by McLean Media, combines PR education, proven campaign frameworks, structured prompts, downloadable resources, and AI-guided support in one system designed to help entrepreneurs craft newsworthy press releases and pitch journalists strategically.

The platform debuted during a SXSW book reading by Don F. McLean, MBA, founder and president of McLean Media.

“I have seen founders, startups, and creators struggle to be successful because they stay invisible,” said McLean. “Press Hustle gives them the system to change that. It puts real PR strategy in their hands so they can identify what is newsworthy, tell their story with confidence, and earn attention in the places that shape perception. Visibility is today’s leverage, and founders that love bootstrapping their work should not have to wait for a large budget to access it.”

Press Hustle walks founders through the full PR process, from identifying a newsworthy story to building targeted media lists and pitching journalists. Each finalized press release is published through Press Hustle’s news partner, Boardroom Buzz, with additional distribution opportunities planned. The potential to gain added earned media depends on the strength of the story, understanding of the educational elements within, and the effectiveness and follow through of the media outreach itself.

Earned media remains one of the most credible ways for companies to build authority. Coverage in trusted outlets can also shape how brands appear in search results and AI-generated responses, making it a high-value channel for growth-stage companies. Understanding this, Don F. McLean brings nearly two decades of experience advising global life sciences organizations, AI innovators, manufacturers and high-growth companies. McLean Media campaigns have generated billions of media impressions across local, national, international, and trade media outlets.

Press Hustle was built to extend those strategic frameworks to startups, consultants, creators and growing brands that want visibility but aren’t ready for the cost of a traditional PR agency retainer. Early users are already seeing the impact.

“Press Hustle gives founders a real advantage. It breaks down public relations into something practical and actionable. Instead of guessing how to get attention, I had a clear framework to follow. For startups building in fast-moving spaces, that kind of clarity is powerful.” — David “Stock” Baird, Founder, Gloabi

“As a founder, you wear every hat. Press Hustle gave me the structure to handle PR without feeling overwhelmed. It gave me the confidence to step into the spotlight and tell our story.” — Natalie Heiter, Co-Founder, Lofty Pops

The platform will be open to all users in Q2 2026, with plans starting at $79 per month. For less than the cost of a single agency meeting, members gain access to:

- Full access to PR video course library and templates

- AI-powered press release builder, with more PR document types available

- First 25 media list contacts, free

- Hosted media kit with branded URL

- Guaranteed publishing on BoardroomBuzz.com

“Press Hustle is the system I wish I had when I started,” said McLean. “If you have a story to tell, this gives you the structure and support to develop it and put it in front of the right people, and I’m proud to have shared this vision with the audience at SXSW 2026.”

Join the waitlist: https://www.mcleanmedia.com/press-hustle

About McLean Media

McLean Media is a boutique public relations agency specializing in personal branding, thought leadership and storytelling strategy for executives, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders. Named Small Agency of the Year by the Bulldog PR Awards, McLean Media helps clients around the world elevate their influence through tailored communications and digital positioning. Learn more at www.mcleanmedia.com.

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