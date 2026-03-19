Surfer Joe and Kai Foundation Launches Global Initiative to Protect and Restore Marine Ecosystems

Newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit announces global mission to remove 250,000 pounds of marine debris and provide environmental education to 10,000 students.

Our mission is to empower communities worldwide to take measurable action in preserving these vital ecosystems for future generations.” — David Stewart

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surfer Joe and Kai Foundation, a newly renewed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, today announced its official launch dedicated to the protection and restoration of the world’s oceans. The foundation aims to address the growing crisis of marine pollution through community-driven action, education, and large-scale cleanup initiatives.

“Having lived by the ocean for many years, I've seen firsthand how urgently our oceans need help,” said David Stewart, Founder of the Surfer Joe and Kai Foundation.

For its inaugural year, the foundation has established several key environmental milestones, including:

-Marine Debris Removal: Targeting the removal of 250,000 pounds of plastic and waste from coastal waterways.

-Global Volunteer Mobilization: Engaging 5,000 volunteers through localized action campaigns and cleanup events.

-Environmental Literacy: Providing ocean health education to 10,000 students and community members.

As the founding sponsor, SurfTheWeb has committed seed funding and technology support to provide the foundation with global visibility. The organization is now inviting individuals and corporate partners to join as founding supporters through sponsorships and employee volunteer programs.

“The problems facing our oceans are big, but so is the power of a committed community,” Stewart added.

For more information on partnership opportunities or to make a donation, please visit https://SurferJoeAndKai.foundation.

About the Surfer Joe and Kai Foundation

The Surfer Joe and Kai Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on marine conservation. Led by a dedicated board of directors, the foundation works to restore ocean health through plastic removal, habitat restoration, and environmental advocacy.

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