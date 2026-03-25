Valentine’s Matcha Launches with Premium Japanese Matcha for Cooking, Baking and Daily Drink Rituals

Organic Baking Matcha from Valentine's Matcha

Founded by Miami pastry chef and @Sweetportfolio creator Valentina Mussi, the new brand brings transparency, versatility and a fresh approach to matcha culture

With Valentine’s Matcha, I wanted to give people the right ingredients to whisk into their morning, bake into a cake, or use to bring a little creativity and intention into their day.” — Valentina Mussi

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentine’s Matcha, a new premium Japanese matcha brand founded by Miami-based pastry chef, cookbook author and digital creator Valentina Mussi, is launching with a simple mission: make high-quality matcha feel more approachable, transparent and easy to enjoy every day. Built around the tagline “Matcha for every way,” Valentine’s Matcha introduces matcha not just as a café drink, but as a daily ritual and versatile ingredient for home cooks who care about quality.Valentine’s Matcha was founded by Mussi – known to millions online as the creator behind @Sweetportfolio – alongside her partner and co-founder Pablo Rodriguez Garcia, a product development engineer in the medical device industry and triathlete. Inspired by Mussi’s years of recipe development and her travels to Japan, the company was created to bring premium matcha into everyday cooking, baking and drink rituals in a way that feels straightforward and fun. “Valentine” is Mussi’s nickname, and the brand carries her initials.“For the past 10 years, I’ve been teaching people how to make things at home, whether that’s pastries, sweet drinks or recipes inspired by my travels,” says Mussi. “With Valentine’s Matcha, I wanted to give people the right ingredients to whisk into their morning, bake into a cake, or use to bring a little creativity and intention into their day.”The debut assortment includes a set of two organic matcha powders and a signature preparation tool. Valentine’s Ceremonial Matcha (30 grams; $39) is a first-harvest, single-origin selection from Shizuoka, Japan, made from the youngest spring leaves that are most desirable for sipping, thanks to their smooth, balanced flavor profile. Crafted for cooking and baking, Valentine’s Baking Matcha (100 grams; $31) is made with third-harvest Yabukita leaves known for their deep green hue and bolder flavor, which holds up well in recipes from cookies and cakes to pancakes, sauces and ice cream. The line also includes an accessory: the Charm Bamboo Whisk ($24), a lightweight natural bamboo chasen designed to blend ceremonial matcha into a creamy cup and create the perfect microfoam.“Matcha is incredibly versatile – I sometimes compare it to vanilla in that way,” Mussi says. “Most people think of it as a latte ingredient, but I’ve always loved how well it works in batters, chocolate, fruit and even savory dishes, where it brings this grassy, slightly umami depth that can be deliciously surprising. I couldn’t find a quality baking matcha that really felt made for my recipes, which is why I wanted to offer one.”To create the line, Mussi and Rodriguez Garcia connected with farms in Japan to understand what makes matcha truly special – learning about cultivars, growing regions and harvests. They first sampled matcha from multiple producers at home and then traveled to Shizuoka to meet the growers behind their top selections and experience traditional matcha-making firsthand.“One of the biggest problems in the category is that people are often paying premium prices for matcha at cafés and online without really knowing what quality they’re getting,” Rodriguez Garcia says. “We wanted to give people that information upfront, so they can better understand what they’re buying.”Valentine’s Matcha is designed to make premium matcha easier to understand and use at home, whether in a morning drink, a baking project or a simple recipe. The brand plans to build on that experience through community events like matcha pop-ups and recipe demonstrations in Miami, Boston and New York City, where the founders spend most of their time.As part of its launch, Valentine’s Matcha will donate 1% of all matcha revenue to Second Harvest Japan, the country’s first and largest food bank. Through the partnership, the founders hope to support communities connected to Japanese food culture and agriculture.For more information and to shop the collection starting March 25, visit valentinesmatcha.com and follow @valentinesmatcha . The first 50 customers will receive free matcha whisks with their order.

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