Hulala Home Introduces the MODORY Collection: Modular Furniture Designed to Move With You

Built on principles of adaptability, sustainability and timeless design, the MODORY collection transforms traditional furniture into a flexible system that can be reconfigured as living spaces and lifestyles change.

Featuring the adaptable Tessa storage system, the design-led farmhouse style Barndo range, and newly launched modular beds built for evolving homes.

With MODORY, pieces grow, transform and stay relevant for years.” — Scarlett Fan, Hulala Founder

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hulala Home introduces MODORY, a new modular furniture collection designed around the idea that furniture should evolve alongside the people who live with it. Built on principles of adaptability, sustainability and timeless design, the MODORY collection transforms traditional furniture into a flexible system that can be reconfigured as living spaces and lifestyles change.The MODORY collection launches with two complementary systems: Tessa, designed for versatility and playful configuration, and Barndo, a design-forward range inspired by the warmth and character of modern farmhouse interiors. In March 2026, the collection will expand further with MODORY beds, bringing the same adaptive modular philosophy into the bedroom.Together, these pieces offer a cohesive furniture ecosystem that adapts to different homes, spaces and stages of life.The MODORY Philosophy:Unlike traditional furniture designed for a single function, MODORY pieces are created to evolve. Built from FSC-certified oak and engineered joinery, each system allows users to start small and expand over time, reconfiguring furniture as their needs change. From compact city apartments to growing family homes, MODORY transforms furniture into a flexible toolkit rather than a fixed fixture.“MODORY was created to move with people’s lives,” said Scarlett Fan, Hulala Founder. “Your furniture should adapt as your space changes. Whether you're moving homes, expanding your family, or simply reimagining a room. With MODORY, pieces grow, transform and stay relevant for years.”MODORY Tessa: Versatility Through Modular DesignAt the heart of the collection is MODORY Tessa, a modular storage system designed for functionality and flexibility. Its stackable wooden cabinet modules can be configured into shelving systems, media centers, sideboards, bedside tables, room dividers or home office setups. Users can start with a single unit and expand the system as their space evolves.Designed for both small apartments and larger homes, Tessa’s modular components assemble easily without complex tools, making it simple to move, rearrange and adapt. By extending the life of each piece and reducing the need for replacement furniture, Tessa also supports a more sustainable approach to home design.MODORY Barndo: Farmhouse-Inspired Modular DesignComplementing Tessa is MODORY Barndo, a design-led system inspired by contemporary farmhouse aesthetics. Barndo blends modular flexibility with warm, character-driven design, drawing inspiration from modern farmhouse aesthetics that bring comfort, texture and timeless appeal to contemporary living spaces. While maintaining the adaptability central to the MODORY collection, Barndo prioritizes visual storytelling through materials, proportions and classic design cues.MODORY Beds: Expanding Adaptive LivingIn March 2026, Hulala Home expanded the MODORY collection to include modular beds, bringing the same adaptable philosophy into the bedroom. Designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing systems, the beds offer flexible configurations and durable construction that align with the collection’s core principles: longevity, modularity and thoughtful design.Why MODORY:>Furniture that evolves with youMODORY allows users to adapt their furniture as their living situations change, eliminating the need to replace pieces with every move.>Smart sustainabilityDurable materials and modular construction extend the lifespan of each product while reducing furniture waste.>Space efficiencyFrom studio apartments to larger homes, MODORY systems are designed to make the most of available space.>Multiple uses, one investmentEach component can serve several functions over time, supporting circular design and creative reuse.Early customer feedback reflects the system’s promise. “We moved apartments and just added a couple of extra pieces — it worked perfectly,” one user shared. “There are so many ways to configure it depending on your space,” another added.The MODORY collection, including Tessa and Barndo, is available through Hulala Home’s US and UK online stores and selected retail partners.For media samples, interviews or high-resolution imagery, contact: jessica@8brandinggroup.comAbout Hulala HomeHulala Home designs adaptive, thoughtfully crafted furniture that evolves with people’s lives. Focused on human-centered design, honest quality and sustainable materials, Hulala aims to be the trusted Adaptive Living Partner for households that value longevity, comfort and quietly refined innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.