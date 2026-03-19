Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Global Mentorship Initiative to Empower B. Wright Leadership Academy’s Next Generation

SohoMuse Logo Marshall Davis, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Brent Wright, David X. Sanchez, Students at the B. Wright Leadership Academy (Photo credit: Shutterstock / Michele Eve Sanberg) Marshall Davis, Brent Wright, Carmen Morris (Photo credit: Shutterstock / Michele Eve Sanberg) David X. Sanchez, Secretary General, Council of Global Change. Ambassador, Permanent Rep. to the Central American Parliament, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo credit: Shutterstock / Michele Eve Sanberg) Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Marshall Davis, Managing Director of the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (Photo credit: Shutterstock / Michele Eve Sanberg)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin brought her SohoMuse Platform to B. Wright Leadership Academy in Miami, launching the school’s new Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Girls Leadership Outreach Program, an initiative designed to put students in direct contact with mentors and guest speakers from a wide range of professional and personal backgrounds.The program, at the B. Wright Leadership Academy is a private K-12 school that describes its mission as providing a safe and nurturing environment while promoting students’ social, emotional, physical, technology, and cognitive development, with a strong emphasis on arts and technology. The school also positions itself as an education change agent focused on bridging learning gaps and expanding access to high quality education for underserved and challenged communities.The Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Girls Leadership Outreach Program is structured as a year-long enrichment syllabus for a small cohort of girls in grades 5 through 8, designed to build confidence, character, academic habits, wellness skills, and service minded citizenship through a clear monthly rhythm and milestone experiences.Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin spoke with B. Wright Leadership Academy students at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) in Miami, where she spoke on etiquette, aligning the outreach program’s confidence and character pillar with real world presence and communication.Notable attendees included: Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, H.E. Ambassador David Xavier Sanchez (Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the International Youth Organization to the United Nations), Marshall Davis (Managing Director, Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center), Brent Wright, and Carmen Morris.Following the speaking engagement, the group traveled to The Real Food Academy for a healthy cooking class led by Chef Maria, after which the students shared the meal that they prepared together.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is a serial entrepreneur, Billboard-charting recording artist, philanthropist, and Founder & CEO of both SohoMuse and The House of Vanderbilt, regarded as among the most influential and inspirational women today.For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com For more information, please visit www.houseofvanderbilt.com About the B Wright Leadership Academy:B. Wright Leadership Academy Inc.’s mission is to provide a Private K-12 school that will provide a safe and nurturing environment for children by fostering an engaging and educational atmosphere which will promote each child’s unique social, emotional, physical, technology, and cognitive development with a strong emphasis on arts and technology.Note: B. Wright Leadership Academy student participation is fully supervised, and all media (photography/video) is managed in accordance with school policy.For more information, please visit www.bwrightla.com IG: @b.wrightacademy | F: Bwrightla | Y: @b.wrightleadershipacademy7730

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