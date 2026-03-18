'Discovering High School Cross Country : Going the Extra Mile' by Coach Kyle Rankin

"Discovering High School Cross Country" - Coach Kyle Rankin

A comprehensive guide for young distance runners, "Discovering High School Cross Country" provides insights and guidance drawn from over 40 years of experience.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Track and Cross Country coach Kyle Rankin’s second book, Discovering High School Cross Country: Going the Extra Mile is arriving in bookstores everywhere and is now available online via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books.Widely regarded as being among the nation's top high school cross country coaches, Coach Kyle Rankin brings more than 40 years of experience to the sport. A standout distance runner during his own running career, he has since built an exceptional coaching resume at both the collegiate and high school levels. A multiple-time Coach of the Year award recipient, Rankin leads programs recognized not only for competitive excellence but also a strong and unwavering commitment to academic achievement.Discovering High School Cross Country: Going the Extra Mile is a follow-up to Coach Rankin's 2024 Discovering High School Cross Country. "I never anticipated writing a second edition," Rankin says, "but the volume of requests for deeper insight - particularly related to workout design and the concept of proper periodization - made it clear that there was a lot more to share." In this latest publication, Coach Rankin addresses key elements of effective training, including developing sound race strategy and understanding the underlying principles behind workout design. He emphasizes learning from early mistakes as a runner and presents a detailed case study to demonstrate how he evaluates and critiques his own athletes in the ultimate interest of individualizing their training and maximizing their performance. "My primary goal is not only to educate young runners as to some of the intricacies of our sport," says Rankin, "but also to help provide motivation. Our sport is not always easy. In fact, it rarely is. Perhaps my own experience, both as a runner and, more recently, as a coach can help flatten the learning curve a bit for some of today's young runners, helping them to more readily achieve their goals".Rankin holds USA Track & Field (USATF) Level 3 Certification (Endurance) and World Athletics / IAAF Level 5 Certification. Both represent the highest levels of certification offered by these respective organizations. He is a USATF Certified Cross Country Specialist and holds Track & Field Technical Certification from the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association."Discovering High School Cross Country: Going the Extra Mile: is available via Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Discovering-High-School-Cross-Country-ebook/dp/B0GSC6X8V4/ref=nav_ya_signin?crid=207VDM0NHNPOH&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.qVP3eSXjAdEe4-0GHD0c_eCIDW28DfCFEnE9Ywe6SCtqcD9lEPfw0ZD2z-uUWYWknXK0yr5ECzY8BKzOgYykKmqOR4-7ErKJ4lAE2Un4GX7yMZADZ86TH-Nv_xenqZ8pyG-3msnC-iJPhErj6qh8FeOqqQEhqY4gjYJtMzWA7hOI4iTNzxe30WNl4N9ULBAFFSR__cTueYqe42yYFp5HqdO1JKlbCj9ex2I6fYRlBO8.oI6G5BLn6Vg5o9IGib6QHt4qAdT4ESTfxx9Wo-efAdg&dib_tag=se&keywords=discovering+high+school+cross+country&qid=1773847509&sprefix=%2Caps%2C145&sr=8-1

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