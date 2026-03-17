Iran: Civilians are paying a heavy price amid escalating hostilities

Tehran (ICRC): “I am seeing the heavy strain that the recent escalation of hostilities has placed on people in Iran, who fear for their lives, the safety of their loved ones and their livelihoods. The heavy loss of life is alarming. Civilian infrastructure has been affected, and many homes have been severely damaged by the hostilities. Daily life in Tehran has been profoundly disrupted: children are not attending school, and many businesses have temporarily closed as a precaution due to the ongoing strikes.

Normally, this is a time when cities across Iran are filled with excitement as families prepare for Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. This year, however, families are gathering for funerals instead of festivities.

The images that we have seen from schools, hospitals and impacted Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) facilities exemplify the heavy price that civilians are paying as a result of hostilities. International humanitarian law is clear: Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be spared from attack. Medical workers and first responders, as well as medical transport and facilities and humanitarian personnel must be respected and protected.

Our partners – the Iranian Red Crescent Society – are on the ground responding to immediate needs. They themselves have sadly suffered casualties while carrying out their life-saving work. Our own teams are also struggling daily to stay safe during heavy strikes and ICRC staff members have been displaced, along with their families.

We stand ready to reinforce our support for the IRCS by sending in supplies and specialized staff.”