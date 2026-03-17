06:30 in Beirut. A little girl, a helium balloon, and a country facing displacement

In conflicts, civilians always pay the highest price.

As humanitarians, we try to help - through food distributions, hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets, water, and whatever assistance and protection efforts we can mobilize.

We try to do it in a way that preserves people’s dignity.

But it never feels like enough.

We tell ourselves it is a drop in the ocean of needs. We tell ourselves we are doing our best, that we are doing what we can.

And then we go home. We open the door. We lie in our beds.

And before falling asleep we think about the next day.

What else can we do? What more could be done?

And sometimes another thought appears:

What would I do if I were in their place?

And then you realize something even more humbling.

Some of us are in that position.

Humanitarians who are themselves affected by the conflict. Displaced from their homes. Living with the same uncertainty - while still trying to serve others.

To all those who continue to serve humanity in these moments: respect.

To all those who have been displaced: you are not numbers, you are not statistics! May you return home soon - to your memories, your loved ones, and a life with less uncertainty.

And to the little girl with the helium balloon:

May you keep that beautiful smile!

Because behind every displacement statistic, there is a human being, sometimes holding a helium balloon.