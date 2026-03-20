Arizona Physician and Air National Guard Officer Expands Telehealth Care Model

Dr. Chris Ramage brings military and emergency medicine experience to a growing telehealth-focused practice in Arizona

Telehealth allows for more consistent communication between providers and patients, which supports better long-term care management” — Dr. Chris Ramage, D.O.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Chris Ramage, D.O., an Arizona-based physician, military officer, and founder of Azona Health , is expanding a telehealth-focused medical care model designed to improve patient access and continuity of care across the state.With more than a decade of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, family medicine, and metabolic health, Dr. Ramage brings a multidisciplinary perspective to patient care. His work reflects a broader trend in healthcare toward integrating virtual access with traditional physician oversight, particularly for patients requiring consistent monitoring and long-term care strategies.Dr. Ramage’s path into medicine began early. Raised in Arizona, he entered college at age 14 through dual enrollment and completed his Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences at Arizona State University by 18. He later earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Midwestern University’s Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010.Following medical school, he completed his internship in Internal Medicine at Maricopa Medical Center, now Valleywise Health, and went on to complete his Family Medicine residency at Kingman Regional Medical Center in 2014. During his residency, he developed and led a clinical program focused on obesity treatment and metabolic health, incorporating structured medical and nutritional strategies.In addition to his civilian medical career, Dr. Ramage has served in the Arizona Air National Guard since 2006 and currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. As Chief of Aerospace Medicine at the Tucson Air National Guard Base, he oversees medical operations supporting more than 1,500 personnel, including aircrew.A Senior Flight Surgeon with over 400 flight hours in KC-135 and F-16 aircraft, Dr. Ramage has deployed multiple times to the Pacific region and the Middle East. He has flown 25 combat missions and has been awarded the Air Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal, among other military distinctions.“Telehealth has created new opportunities to improve consistency in patient care,” said Dr. Ramage. “When providers can stay connected with patients more regularly, it allows for more timely adjustments and better long-term management.”Dr. Ramage currently practices emergency medicine within healthcare systems including Dignity Health and Wickenburg Community Hospital. His experience treating acute and complex medical conditions informs his approach to outpatient care, particularly in understanding how chronic conditions develop and progress over time.Through Azona Health, Dr. Ramage leads a physician-guided practice that incorporates telehealth alongside in-person care. The model is designed to support ongoing engagement between patients and providers, with a focus on individualized care planning and continuity.Healthcare systems across the United States have increasingly adopted hybrid care models that combine virtual and in-person services. This approach has been associated with improved access to care, particularly in regions where scheduling, travel, or provider availability may limit consistent engagement.In Arizona, where rapid population growth continues to place demands on healthcare infrastructure, telehealth-based care models are playing an expanding role in addressing access challenges. Practices such as Azona Health reflect a growing emphasis on flexibility, physician oversight, and patient-centered care delivery.Dr. Ramage remains active in professional organizations including the Obesity Medicine Association and the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, aligning his work with current clinical standards and ongoing research.His continued development of telehealth-integrated care reflects an effort to adapt medical practice to evolving patient needs while maintaining a strong foundation in clinical medicine and evidence-based treatment.About Azona HealthAzona Health is a Phoenix, Arizona-based medical practice founded by Dr. Chris Ramage, D.O. The practice provides physician-led care with a focus on metabolic health, hormone therapy, and overall wellness, integrating telehealth with traditional medical services to support continuity of care.Contact InformationFull Name: Azona Health TeamOrganization Name: Azona Health | Metabolic, Hormone and Ketamine Therapy Phone: +1 (480) 933-0493Email Address: admin@azonahealth.comAddress: 2550 W Union Hills Dr Suite 372, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.