Marina St Barth Provides the Passport for Resort Chic from Palm Beach to Southampton

Marina St. Barth Logo Marina Cocher, Founder of Marina St Barth (Photo Credit: Marina St Barth)

Celebrating Two Decades of Style and Elegance in March 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marina St Barth, the luxury resort wear brand founded by Marina Cocher, will mark its 20th year in business with a celebration later this month at the brand’s Palm Beach location on Worth Avenue.The event will highlight Marina’s two-decade journey building a globally curated brand known for island elegance, casual glamour and bohemian chic. The brand is recognized for hand selected fashion and accessories designed for a life in the sun, on the water and on the move.Marina’s story is woven into the brand’s identity. In 2004, she survived the deadliest tsunami in history while vacationing in the Maldives, a catastrophic disaster that claimed over 230,000 lives. That harrowing experience became a profound turning point, inspiring her to embrace her passion fully and bring her dream boutique to life. The palm tree in the Marina St Barth logo is a symbol tied to that moment and the resilience that followed. Today, Marina St Barth has expanded from its original roots into a multi-location destination for resort dressing, with boutiques in Florida and the Hamptons - plus online shopping - offering a mix of the Marina St Barth label and emerging designers sourced from around the world.“This anniversary is deeply personal for me,” said Marina Cocher. “Marina St Barth was born from a moment that reminded me how precious life is, and from a desire to create something joyful and beautiful. For twenty years we have welcomed women looking for pieces that feel effortless yet distinctive — fashion that carries the spirit of the islands, the freedom of travel, and the quiet confidence of true style.”About Marina St Barth:Marina St Barth brings the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy to Palm Beach, Naples, the Hamptons, and beyond. Available online and at boutiques across these locations, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of resort wear from global designers alongside its own label.Each piece blends effortless style with quiet luxury, perfect for sun-drenched days and coastal evenings. More than fashion, Marina offers a refined escape—inviting you to express your individuality with timeless pieces that feel as beautiful as they look.For more information, please visit www.marina-stbarth.com IG: @marinastbarth | F: marinasaintbarth | Pin: @ marinastbarthLocations:Palm Beach, FL313 Worth AvenuePalm Beach, FL 33480T: (561) 446-0818Naples, FL1183 3rd Street SouthNaples, FL 34102T: (239) 248-4535Southampton, NY54 Jobs LaneSouthampton, NY 11968T: (631) 268-8921

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