TOKYOPOP Reimagines Education with New Educational Imprint, TOKYOPOP Learning

TOKYOPOP, the leading publisher of manga for North America

TOKYOPOP announces an educational imprint, TOKYOPOP Learning. A business partnership, Gakken, one of Japan's top educational publishers, fuels debut collection

With this new imprint, we will create modern educational materials to give students an authentic pathway to building knowledge.” — Stu Levy, CEO and Founder of TOKYOPOP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOKYOPOP , the pioneering manga publisher that introduced an entire generation of American readers to the art form, today announced the launch of TOKYOPOP Learning , a new educational imprint designed to transform how students engage with learning through the power of manga storytelling. The imprint will produce books and learning materials for students aged 10 and up.TOKYOPOP Learning has launched a new initiative with Gakken Inc., one of Japan's leading educational publishers, known for its "fun-first" approach to learning and provides popular workbooks and educational kits used around the world. This strategic collaboration brings together Gakken's decades of teaching and learning expertise with TOKYOPOP's dynamic storytelling strength to create educational manga resources that inspire curiosity, address learning gaps, and deliver measurable results."Manga is how millions of young people choose to engage with content, and it's a trend that is growing quickly around the world,” said Stu Levy, CEO and Founder of TOKYOPOP. "With this new imprint, we will create modern educational materials to give students an authentic pathway to building knowledge. Through original characters, new storytelling methodologies, and a long-term vision for the future of education, we're creating a new way to learn.”The launch of TOKYOPOP Learning is backed by data. PISA 2022 ranks Japan among the world's top-performing education systems, while the U.S. scores near the OECD average overall. OECD analysis of PISA data shows Japanese students read across a wide variety of formats — including comics — at rates above the OECD average, and research on multimedia learning suggests visual formats can support student engagement and learning outcomes. A 2023 School Library Journal survey found that the popularity of graphic novels and manga has surged in more than 90% of school libraries, with 83% of school librarians recommending them to struggling readers."We are thrilled to partner with TOKYOPOP on this initiative," said Katsuhiro Takiguchi, Corporate Officer of Gakken Inc. "At Gakken Inc., we believe learning should be an enjoyable journey, and our work with TOKYOPOP allows us to deliver on that belief in a new way. Together, we will create new educational resources that inspire creativity and curiosity, ensuring students not only grasp essential concepts but also develop a lifelong love of learning."TOKYOPOP Learning titles will be available through major book retailers and educational distributors, including Penguin Random House. For more information about TOKYOPOP Learning and upcoming releases, visit https://tokyopop.com/pages/learning # # # #About TOKYOPOP, Inc.Founded in 1997, TOKYOPOP brings Asian pop culture to Hollywood and beyond. The company established the manga market in North America—introducing the term to the English language in the process—and has published thousands of titles in English and German, distributed anime and Asian films on home video and television, and licensed merchandise across consumer goods. With NARUTO THE GALLERY, TOKYOPOP is now expanding into live events and location-based entertainment. The company's core values center on multiculturalism and diversity, artistic integrity, and passionate storytelling. More information at: https://tokyopop.com About Gakken Inc.Gakken Inc. is the company within the Gakken Group responsible for the publishing business. As a comprehensive publishing house, Gakken Inc. produces a wide range of books and magazines for readers of all ages, from children to adults. With a focus on integrating learning and entertainment, Gakken Inc. has particular strengths in children’s products and educational genres. More information about Gakken visit: https://www.corp-gakken.co.jp/en/ ; media inquiries visit: https://contact.gakken.jp/user/op_enquete.gsp?sid=1336&mid=001107jJ&hid=i7KUxc993_0

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