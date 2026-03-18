AsedaSciences and EuroscreenFast Partner to add GPCR Screening of Chemicals into the 3RnD Toxicity Risk Ecosystem

Commercial sales and marketing agreement enhances 3RnD’s mechanistic toxicity screening panel, and expands the reach of EuroscreenFast’s GPCR portfolio

Integration of GPCR screening into the 3RnD ecosystem is a pivotal step in delivering a truly comprehensive view of toxicity risk across chemical and pharmaceutical development” — Brad Calvin

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences , a leader in predictive toxicity data integration and chemical safety decision-making platforms, and EuroscreenFast , a pioneer in G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) functional and deorphanization screening with over 30 years of scientific experience, today announced a commercial sales and marketing agreement to bring comprehensive GPCR screening data into the AsedaSciences 3RnD ecosystem.Under this agreement, EuroscreenFast’s world-class GPCR screening capabilities - including a vast catalogue of human GPCR and other related targets for toxicology, pharmacology, affinity, efficacy and signaling characterization - will be made available to customers via the 3RnDplatform’s tiered assessment framework, strengthening mechanistic measurement of receptor-mediated toxicity risk and off-target liabilities.GPCRs are among the most important drug targets in human biology and play critical roles in efficacy and safety outcomes. EuroscreenFast has built a leading catalogue of cell-based assays, specialized profiling panels, and unique GPCR deorphanization expertise - including one of the largest collections of orphan GPCR cell lines and a proven track record of discovering natural receptor-ligand pairs - making the company a trusted partner for therapeutic developers worldwide.Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences, added, “Integration of GPCR screening into the 3RnD ecosystem is a pivotal step in delivering a truly comprehensive view of toxicity risk across chemical and pharmaceutical development. EuroscreenFast’s deep expertise and broad assay coverage align perfectly with our vision of combining mechanistic, cell-based, and analytical data in a tiered, integrated decision-making framework. Together we empower scientists with richer insights earlier in the discovery process.”Laurent Meeus, Chief Scientist & Managing Director of EuroscreenFast, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with AsedaSciences and extend the reach of our GPCR screening solutions into the 3RnD platform. By combining decades of GPCR science with AsedaSciences’ advanced data integration capabilities, we enable researchers to uncover receptor-mediated mechanisms of action and safety liability with unprecedented clarity and predictive power.”This collaboration brings together best-in-class GPCR functional data with AsedaSciences’ advanced 3RnD platform — a cloud-based, AI-driven environment designed to evaluate and visualize chemical structure and biological effect relationships — supporting more informed decision making and risk mitigation at early stages of development. The agreement strengthens both organizations’ commitments to deliver innovative solutions that improve safety prediction, reduce late-stage attrition, and accelerate the design of safer compounds.About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences is a global innovator in chemical and small molecule safety assessment, integrating predictive screening data and advanced analytics in support of safer compound design and prioritization. Its 3RnD™ platform enables scientists to visualize, interpret, and act on mechanistic and functional data in a centralized decision-making ecosystem.About EuroscreenFastEuroscreenFast is a Belgium-based contract research organization specializing in GPCR screening and functional pharmacology. With over 30 years of expertise, the company provides a comprehensive suite of over 1,000 functional assays covering more than 560 GPCR and related targets, custom cell lines, deorphanization services and profiling panels to support drug discovery, optimization and safety assessment worldwide.

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