The Journey By Artist Chuck Connelly Arrives in New York City

Chuck Connelly Signature Joy Ride by Artist Chuck Connelly

A new retrospective of paintings, drawings and documentary footage celebrating the late artist’s singular vision at Salomon Arts Gallery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salomon Arts Gallery will present “The Journey” by Chuck Connelly (1955–2025), A Neo Expressionist Retrospective, curated by Adrienne Connelly, from Thursday, March 19th through Thursday, April 16th, 2026, at 83 Leonard Street in New York City. The exhibition will be on view Tuesday through Saturday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, or by appointment, offering New York audiences an opportunity to revisit the life, work and lasting impact of one of the most distinctive painters associated with the Neo Expressionist movement.Bringing together paintings, drawings and documentary footage, “The Journey” looks at Connelly’s career through the lens of both artistic ambition and personal reckoning. According to the gallery, the exhibition explores themes of turmoil, transformation and triumph, underscoring the redemptive power of creativity in the face of adversity. The presentation positions Connelly not only as a formidable painter, but as a figure whose work continues to resonate for its emotional charge, layered imagery and refusal to conform.Born in Pittsburgh in 1955, Connelly graduated from the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia in 1977 and later emerged as a notable force in the New York art world of the 1980s. His expressive, often theatrical paintings earned recognition alongside a generation of artists that included Julian Schnabel and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Over the course of his career, Connelly’s work was collected by major institutions, while his story also drew broader cultural attention through Martin Scorsese’s “New York Stories,” in which Nick Nolte portrayed a character based on him, and through documentary films examining both his art and complicated path.At Salomon Arts Gallery, “The Journey” promises to reintroduce Chuck Connelly to longtime admirers and new audiences alike, framing his legacy through the force of the work itself. With its combination of visual art and documentary context, the exhibition offers a rare chance to experience the scale of Connelly’s vision and the depth of a career that remained uncompromising to the end.For more information, please visit www.chuckconnelly.org

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