Modern Dating Advice Is Being Reconsidered as The Marriage Mates™ Framework Defines Intentional Dating

J. T. Morgan, Author and Founder of The Marriage Mates™ and Creator of The Marriage Mates™ Framework The Marriage Mates™ Framework: One Framework. Three Tools.

J. T. Morgan introduces The Marriage Mates™ Framework, a structured approach to intentional dating designed to evaluate alignment before commitment.

The issue is not attraction. The issue is the lack of structure. The Marriage Mates Framework is intentional dating.” — J. T. Morgan

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As conversations around modern dating continue to expand across social media, podcasts, and digital platforms, a growing number of individuals are questioning whether current dating advice provides the clarity necessary for long-term commitment and marriage.

While guidance centered on attraction, chemistry, and emotional connection remains widely promoted, relationship outcomes continue to reflect misalignment, prolonged uncertainty, and a lack of clear direction toward marriage.



Unanswered questions persist:

What is intentional dating?

Who is the prize?

Who is leading in a relationship?

What does provision truly mean?

What defines marriage material?

Is time together progress, or simply time passing?

Are two people aligned, or just emotionally connected?

What should be evaluated before commitment is considered?

When is it time to move forward — and when is it time to walk away?

These gaps have created space for a more structured approach.

J. T. Morgan, Author and Founder of The Marriage Mates™, introduces a framework designed to bring clarity, structure, and direction to the dating process.

“The issue is not attraction. The issue is the lack of structure.”

The Marriage Mates™ Framework is intentional dating.

It is dating with structure.

That structure is found in the steps — a disciplined process designed to evaluate alignment before commitment.

In this sense, intentional dating is not merely interest with good intentions. It is a structured process for identifying alignment before making the decision to commit.

Rather than relying on time, emotion, or assumption, the framework guides individuals through intentional steps where, at the end of each stage, a clear decision is made:

Continue — based on alignment

Discontinue — based on the absence of alignment

This process introduces clarity into a space that has traditionally relied on uncertainty.

In contrast, Pretentional Dating™ describes relationships that appear intentional but lack structure — often beginning with purpose, yet drifting without direction.

Marriages that develop from Pretentional Dating™ often move into commitment without established alignment.

Over time, misalignment that was never identified during the dating phase can surface within the marriage, leading to ongoing challenges and, in some cases, failure.

“When alignment is not established before commitment, the challenges people experience in marriage are often not new — they are simply revealed,” J. T. explains.

The Marriage Mates™ Framework addresses this gap directly by introducing a structured, step-by-step process designed to evaluate alignment before commitment is made.

The framework is formally introduced in The Marriage Mates™: A Step-by-Step Guide from “Yes, I’m Single” to “I Do.”

Through this structured approach, individuals are guided to make informed decisions before entering commitment, rather than discovering misalignment after.

For individuals seeking clarity, alignment, and a structured approach to intentional dating, additional information is available at https://www.themarriagemates.com.

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