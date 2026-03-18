Jeffe Escamilla Joins Mighty as Head of IT Join Mighty to Unlock Incredible Savings for Small Businesses

Mighty Names Jeffe Escamilla Head of IT to Scale Secure, Reliable Technology for Small Businesses

Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and they deserve the same advantages as big companies.” — Nick Cannone, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer

CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty Announces Continued Investment in Secure, Scalable Technology to Power “Big Wins for Small Business”Mighty Names Jeffe Escamilla Head of IT to Scale Secure, Reliable Technology for Small BusinessesNew IT leader brings 26 years of experience building systems at scale to support Mighty’s membership marketplaceCalifornia, USA | March 11, 2026 Mighty today announced the appointment of Jeffe Escamilla as Head of IT, expanding its technology leadership to support secure, reliable growth for its membership marketplace. Learn more at JoinMighty.com . Escamilla brings 26 years of experience building and operating technology systems at scale and will lead efforts to strengthen Mighty’s security, reliability, and internal systems as the company grows.Mighty helps small businesses reduce costs and operate more efficiently by bringing curated savings programs, business tools, and partner offers into one place. By leveraging the collective strength of its community and leading brands, Mighty helps members unlock better value across essential categories while keeping the experience simple and dependable.As Mighty scales, the company is also taking a governance-first approach to automation, including the responsible use of AI and machine learning to reduce manual work while maintaining strong controls.“Automation has always been key to helping a company scale,” said Jeffe Escamilla, Head of IT at Mighty. “I’m a big believer in using the best tool for the job, whether that’s scripting, machine learning, or AI, but it starts with a simple question: what are we solving for? Anything AI-generated still goes through the same standards and controls, and a member of the team remains accountable for accuracy and outcomes.”Mighty’s technology philosophy supports what the company calls “Big Wins for Small Business,” a commitment to reducing friction for small business owners while delivering access, savings, and opportunities typically reserved for larger organizations.“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and they deserve the same advantages as big companies,” said Nick Cannone, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer. “Mighty exists to level the playing field by bringing small businesses together so they can save money, access better deals, and grow with confidence.”This announcement builds on Mighty’s continued brand rollout as the company introduces its marketplace strategy and expands its online presence for customers searching for Join Mighty and learning more about how Mighty helps small businesses thrive.To learn more, visit joinmighty.com.FAQ (For Editors and Readers)What is Join Mighty?Join Mighty is the way small businesses become members of Mighty, a marketplace designed to help small businesses access big-company advantages through collective buying power.What does Mighty do for small businesses?Mighty helps small businesses save money, unlock exclusive deals, and access opportunities and support designed to help them compete and grow.Who is Mighty for?Mighty is built for small business owners and teams who want a simpler way to get more value from everyday purchasing, while also accessing broader growth resources over time.How does Mighty create “Big Wins for Small Business”?Mighty brings small businesses together to increase collective strength, which helps unlock better savings, premium opportunities, and support that can be harder to access alone.What is Jeffe Escamilla’s role at Mighty?Jeffe Escamilla is Mighty’s Head of IT. He is responsible for technology functions across the business, including the systems and processes that support product development, operations, and secure scaling.Why is Mighty investing in technology now?As Mighty grows, the company is investing in scalable systems, automation, and security best practices to deliver a smoother experience for internal teams, partners, and small business members.Where can I learn more about Mighty?Visit joinmighty.com to learn more about the marketplace, membership, and how Mighty supports small businesses.How does Mighty approach AI and automation?Mighty takes a governance-first approach to automation, using tools such as scripting, machine learning, and AI as a force multiplier to help teams work faster and more efficiently. AI-assisted work remains subject to standard controls, and team members remain accountable for review and accuracy.About MightyMighty helps small businesses access big-company advantages through a membership marketplace of curated savings programs, business tools, and partner offers. Mighty helps members reduce costs and operate more efficiently across essential categories, and in select markets offers optional hands-on support through its network of authorized representatives.Big Wins for Small Business.

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