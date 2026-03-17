Macao Orchestra visited elderly homes and special education schools during the Spring Festival

MACAU, March 17 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited continue to preset music performances in the community. During the Chinese New Year, the Macao Orchestra held the “Music of Love” community concerts series. The percussion section of the Orchestra visited several local elderly homes and special education schools from 24 to 27 February, giving a warm blessing to the elderly and students through joyous and lively music.

The Macao Orchestra visited the Lar de Cuidados “Júbilo Brilhante”, Lar para Idosos “Yee On” , Lar para Idosos “Yee On” (Yat Lai), Rehabilitation Service Complex “Cruz Iluminada”, Asilo de Betânia, Lar para Idosos “Yee On” (Nga San), Lar de Cuidados “Sol Nascente” da Areia Preta , and the Concordia School for Special Education, and performed a programme of well-known festive songs with percussion instruments including “Gongxi Gongxi”, “Sweet as Honey” and “The God of Wealth Is Coming”. In addition to the music performances, there was an interactive session which allowed elderly and students to perform with the musical instruments and experience the fun of music.

The Macao Orchestra will continue to present series of music performances to the community through diverse ways, breaking the boundaries of conventional halls, planting musical seeds in the community and extending care to the community by means of arts and culture.

The “Music of Love” community concert series is part of the Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season, which is co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, the Galaxy Entertainment Group, the Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of the Bank of China Macau Branch.