Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 18th, 2026

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and examined the findings of the forensic audit conducted by EY Portugal on the procurement and management of the Twin Otter aircraft and the construction of the Haksolok vessel, carried out by the Oe-Cússe Special Administrative Region Authority.

EY Portugal operates as part of the global Ernst & Young network, one of the world’s largest professional services firms, with expertise in auditing both public and private organisations.

During the meeting, an overview of the procurement, management and construction processes for the aforementioned equipment was presented, along with the main findings of the forensic audit.

***

The Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs also gave a presentation on the schedule of ASEAN meetings, in which Timor-Leste will participate in March and April 2026.

The main objectives of these engagements were outlined, namely, strengthening regional cooperation, deepening strategic partnerships, and consolidating Timor-Leste’s presence in ASEAN’s political, economic, and security coordination mechanisms.

***

Following proposals presented by the Minister of Education, Dulce de Jesus Soares, the Council of Ministers decided to approve the theme “Education, democratic values, and civic participation: pathways to strengthening CPLP societies” for the Meeting of Ministers of Education of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), to be held in Dili on May 7th, 2026. This meeting serves as a forum for consultation among Member States to strengthen cooperation in Education, align positions in international forums, and monitor the implementation of joint initiatives in the sector. END