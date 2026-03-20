Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Consulting Market 2026 guiding sustainable corporate strategies

Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Consulting Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Consulting Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $11.9 billion in 2025 to $13.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting market is dominated by a mix of global management consulting firms and specialized sustainability advisory companies. Companies are focusing on climate risk assessment, ESG strategy development, sustainable finance advisory, regulatory compliance solutions, and data-driven reporting frameworks to strengthen market presence and support corporate sustainability initiatives. Emphasis on evolving regulatory standards, stakeholder expectations, transparency, and measurable impact remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving corporate sustainability and ESG advisory sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Consulting Market Growth?

• According to our research, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The sustainability and ESG advisory division of the company, which is directly involved in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting market, provides a wide range of services including ESG strategy development, climate risk assessment, sustainability reporting, regulatory compliance guidance, and stakeholder engagement solutions that support corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations in achieving measurable environmental.

Who Are The Major Players In The Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Consulting Market?

Major companies operating in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting market are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Accenture plc, McKinsey & Company, Inc., Boston Consulting Group (BCG), WSP Global Inc., Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler International Limited, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., TATA Consultancy Services Limited, Nasdaq Inc., Arcadis NV, BDO Global Inc., Allianz SE, Crowe Global, Workiva, Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Diligent Corporation, Protiviti Inc., Ricardo plc, Antea Group, VERTEX, Inogen Alliance, Armanino LLP, Anthesis Group Limited, Sphera Solutions, Carbon Trust, RPS Group Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Consulting Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by evolving sustainability regulations, compliance with international ESG reporting standards, demand for data-driven impact measurement, and the need for reliability in corporate sustainability and ESG advisory environments. Leading players such as Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Accenture plc, McKinsey & Company, Inc., Boston Consulting Group (BCG), WSP Global Inc., Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler International Limited, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., TATA Consultancy Services Limited, and Nasdaq Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified ESG service offerings, established corporate and government partnerships, global consulting networks, and continuous innovation in sustainability strategy, reporting, and compliance solutions. As demand for climate risk assessment, ESG strategy development, regulatory reporting, and stakeholder engagement grows, strategic collaborations, service innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (3%)

o PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (3%)

o Accenture plc (3%)

o McKinsey & Company, Inc. (3%)

o Boston Consulting Group (BCG) (3%)

o WSP Global Inc. (2%)

o Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler International Limited (2%)

o Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (2%)

o TATA Consultancy Services Limited (2%)

o Nasdaq Inc. (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Consulting Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting market include MSCI Inc., Sustainalytics, Bloomberg ESG Data Services, S&P Global Sustainable1, Refinitiv, Workiva Inc., Diligent Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Nasdaq ESG Solutions, and ISS ESG.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Consulting Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting market include Environmental Resources Management, AECOM Sustainability Services, Ramboll Group, Tetra Tech Inc., SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group plc, Anthesis Group Limited, RINA S.p.A., TÜV Rheinland Group, Arcadis N.V., WSP Global Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., and Golder Associates.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Consulting Market?

• Major end users in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting market include Unilever plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Johnson & Johnson, IKEA Group, H&M Group, L’Oréal S.A., Patagonia Inc., Danone S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, Mars Incorporated, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, General Mills Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Levi Strauss & Co., Starbucks Corporation, HP Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Apple Inc., Nike Inc., Ford Motor Company, BMW Group, and Sony Group Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Integrated environmental, social, and governance consulting is transforming the environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting market by streamlining sustainability implementation, improving risk management, and enabling compliance with global reporting standards.

• Example: In August 2023 Optima Partners Holdings LLC launched a dedicated ESG consulting service line for financial institutions.

• Its comprehensive advisory services, including ESG framework reviews, gap analyses, PAI metric management, and regulatory disclosure preparation, enhance operational efficiency, support informed decision-making.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing ESG Reporting And Assurance To Improve Transparency And Compliance

• Leveraging ESG Advisory Innovations To Improve Organizational Resilience, Risk Management, And Decision-Making

• Expansion Of ESG Strategy And Sustainability Frameworks Driving Long-Term Value

• ESG Transformation Frameworks Enhancing Organizational Sustainability And Impact

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