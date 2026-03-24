CCE to Showcase Impact360 as Executive Sponsor at 2026 MEMA Ford Town Hall

2026 MEMA Ford Town Hall Impact360

Demonstrating the future of no-code automation to Ford’s supply chain community

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCE Technologies, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability and automation solutions, announced its participation at the MEMA (Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association) Original Equipment Suppliers Ford Town Hall.This one-day event will take place on Monday, March 30, 2026, at Vibe Credit Union Showplace, in Novi, Mich. This exclusive event offers MEMA members the opportunity to hear from Ford leadership on strategic priorities and initiatives shaping the company's future. CCE is an Executive Sponsor of the event and will be showcasing its no-code automation platform, Impact360 at Booth #4.Impact360 is an extensible and scalable no-code automation platform with a comprehensive set of out-of-the-box tools to capture knowledge and automate tasks in functional areas like engineering, manufacturing, packaging, quality control, marketing, and procurement among others, using product design data & guaranteeing significant operational savings in the enterprise.“We are thrilled to be an Executive Sponsor at the Ford Town Hall. These MEMA OEM Town Halls are a unique, curated gathering of decision makers in the automotive space. Impact360 delivers automation capabilities that are genuinely new to the market — offering significant value to organizations at any stage of their automation journey, including those taking their first steps toward Agentic workflows,” said Kumar Rajan, CEO.CCE's product specialists and senior leadership will be on hand throughout the event to discuss automation challenges, demo Impact360, and discuss how it can drive process efficiencies at engineering organizations.Automations in Impact360 are CAD-agnostic and once created, are repeatable across any major design formats, including CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, NX, Solid Edge, and Creo among others. Since its general availability late last year, Impact360 has seen significant interest from automotive OEMs and Tier 1 & 2 suppliers, many of whom work in a multi-CAD environment.Impact360 helps organizations:• Automate complex workflows with zero programming required• Preserve and scale institutional knowledge across the organization• Eliminate costly errors caused by manual processes• Free up Engineering by giving functional teams direct access to design data• Lower the total cost of ownership of CAD/PLM systems across the enterpriseFor additional product information or to schedule a no-obligation demo, please visit https://cceintl.com/impact360/ About CCE Technologies CCE Technologies, Inc. Englewood, N.J. is a “product first” company, focused on delivering reliable, user-friendly, and cutting-edge products, and striving to solve real-world challenges through technology. Our expertise spans diverse industries, enabling us to craft tailored solutions that drive efficiency, growth, and success. We are a motivated group of thinkers and builders, who believe in pushing boundaries, embracing creativity, and building a future where technology works seamlessly for everyone.CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Englewood, New Jersey. For more information on CCE's products and services, visit www.cceintl.com About MEMA Original Equipment SuppliersMEMA Original Equipment Suppliers exclusively serves vehicle original equipment (OE) suppliers, a part of the vehicle supplier industry that is the largest manufacturing sector in the United States and leads the way in new vehicle innovations. Members conceive, design and manufacture the OE systems and technologies that make up two-thirds of the value of every vehicle, fueling international commerce and meeting society’s transportation needs.MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, is the trade association in North America for vehicle suppliers, parts manufacturers and remanufacturers to the automotive and commercial vehicle industry. It has been the voice of the vehicle supplier industry since 1904. Its more than 1,000 members are Strong by Association. Our members meet and enhance society’s transportation needs and are committed to safety, sustainable businesses, innovation, and the people who rely on us.MEMA has offices in Washington, D.C.; Southfield, Mich.; and Research Triangle Park, N.C. Learn more at mema.org/original-equipment-suppliers.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.