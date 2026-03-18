Saudi’s Cruise Tourism Expands Global Reach with Red Sea and Arabian Gulf Itineraries

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi’s cruise tourism is entering a new era under Cruise Saudi’s leadership, aligning Red Sea and Arabian Gulf cruising with cultural immersion and Vision 2030 ambitions. Founded in 2021 as a Saudi Public Investment Fund company, Cruise Saudi marks its fifth anniversary in 2026 as a pioneering force in the Kingdom’s rapidly growing cruise sector. Headquartered in Jeddah, it develops infrastructure, operations, and curated shore experiences. Cruise Saudi also owns the first Arabian cruise line, AROYA Cruises, which delivers "Remarkably Arabian" cruise experiences with world-class standards to local Saudi and international guests. . Over the past five years, Cruise Saudi has helped shape the region’s cruise industry, embedding cruising within the national tourism strategy and driving innovation, tourism growth, and international collaboration.Cruise Saudi is the bridge between land and sea, opening Saudi’s coastal treasures to the world and transforming ports into gateways to culture, nature and discovery.With five operational cruise gateways across the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf, Cruise Saudi has already welcomed over 620,000 passengers from more than 120 nationalities, onboard 30 cruise ships from 15 international cruise lines as well as its own cruise line AROYA Cruises. By 2035, Cruise Saudi plans to develop 10 cruise gateways to Saudi’s coasts expanding both Red Sea and Arabian Gulf access, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as an emerging hub for Arabian cruise destinations and Middle East cruises.AROYA Cruises was launched in 2023 as the first Arabian cruise line, representing a cornerstone of Cruise Saudi’s ambition to establish the Kingdom as a regional cruise hub, delivering a “Remarkably Arabian” cruise experience inspired by Saudi culture and hospitality. Alongside its Red Sea and Mediterranean deployments, AROYA Cruises launched its first Arabian Gulf season in 2026, offering itineraries across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman, complemented by a calendar of thematic cruises celebrating cultural and seasonal moments throughout the year.Looking ahead, Aman at Sea, a joint venture with AMAN Group, will further expand Cruise Saudi’s portfolio, setting new standards in ultra-luxury cruising focused on wellbeing, privacy, and transformational travel. “The next evolution in Cruise Saudi's story focuses on personalised services, curated experiences shaped by local culture and holistic wellbeing at sea,” said Lars Clasen, Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Saudi.By 2035, Cruise Saudi aims to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually and support up to 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to resilient coastal economies and sustainable national growth. Saudi Arabia cruise tourism is expanding the Kingdom’s global reach, creating experiences that connect cultures, communities, and generations.Watch the Cruise Saudi Video Here on CBS News Boilerplate:Cruise SaudiCruise Saudi, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), was established in 2021 to develop and operate a world-class cruise ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company is responsible for the full onshore and offshore value chain required to position Saudi Arabia as a premier global cruise destination – from planning, developing and operating cruise berths and terminals, to curating destination experiences, coordinating shore excursions, and supporting vessel operations.Since launch, Cruise Saudi has activated five cruise ports and gateways across the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf; introduced AROYA Cruises, the first-ever Arabian cruise line; and announced its Joint Venture in partnership with AMAN Group, Aman at Sea, an ultra-luxury yacht scheduled to set sail in 2027. To date, the company has welcomed over 620,000 passengers from more than 120 nationalities on board 30 cruise ships from 15 international cruise lines, working closely with ministries, regulatory authorities, and global cruise partners to open up Saudi Arabia’s cultural, historical and natural assets to the world.In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Cruise Saudi aims to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035, enable the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and support the diversification and long-term growth of the national economy and tourism goals.AROYA CruisesAROYA Cruises is the first Arabian cruise line, launched in June 2023 by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company, with operations commencing in December 2024. Developed in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading global tourism destination, AROYA offers immersive, year-round voyages designed to deliver a Remarkably Arabian experience at sea.Its flagship vessel, AROYA, offers 1,678 cabins, 12 restaurants, 17 lounges and cafés, and 20 entertainment venues, alongside Blossom by AROYA wellness and sports facilities and one of the largest kids’ zones in the cruise industry. The ship also features Khuzama, AROYA’s VIP experience designed for guests seeking the highest levels of exclusivity and personalised service and it sails seasonally across the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf, and the Mediterranean.Media ContactMMGYCruiseSaudi@mmgy.com

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