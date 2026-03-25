GAAPP Expands International Leadership Team to Drive Global Patient-Centered Research and Advocacy

Their arrival marks a new chapter in our mission to ensure that every patient, regardless of geography, has access to the best possible care and a seat at the policy-making table.” — Tonya Winders

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform ( GAAPP ) announced a major expansion of its international leadership team today, appointing seven world-class patient advocates across six countries. This strategic growth is designed to fortify the organization’s four foundational pillars — Research, Education, Advocacy, and Awareness — while ensuring that the global patient voice remains the primary driver in healthcare policy.By embedding specialized expertise directly into regions where healthcare support is most critical, GAAPP is closing the gap between grassroots patient needs and high-level health legislation. This expansion comes at a pivotal moment as the organization seeks to address the escalating global burden of atopic, allergic, and chronic respiratory diseases while driving equitable treatment access in underserved regions. This ensures that scientific research, community education, and national health frameworks are informed by the lived experiences of people affected by these conditions.To elevate patient-centered science, GAAPP has appointed Lila Martinez Ucha (Málaga, Spain) as Research Project Manager. Focusing on study protocols and ethics, Martinez Ucha will ensure the organization’s research initiatives remain rigorous and impactful, directly increasing opportunities for patients to participate in studies that prioritize their specific health outcomes.Parallel to research, the organization is scaling its legislative influence with the appointment of Riley Sanders (Toronto, Canada) as Head of Government Relations & Public Affairs. Sanders will lead GAAPP’s engagement with global health ministries and policymakers to secure equitable access to treatments and ensure national health systems are inclusive of the global patient community’s diverse needs.On the community level, Bruna Rocha (Navegantes, Brazil) joins as Community Engagement Manager to oversee the GAAPP Academy and the Knowledge Hub. This digital infrastructure provides more than 200 member organizations with the training and resources necessary to deliver high-quality, localized health education.To ensure comprehensive global representation, GAAPP has introduced four regional specialists tasked with managing international alliances and media outreach:Yvonne Ugonna Duruoha (Abuja, Nigeria) – Event and Community CoordinatorGloria Huang (Guangzhou, China) – Asia Pacific Alliance (APAC)Luciano Fantini (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – Latin American Respiratory Health Alliance (SAREAL)Haris Badžić (Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Eastern European Alliance (EEA)"Our new team members bring a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by our community across different regions," said GAAPP President & CEO, Tonya Winders. "Their arrival marks a new chapter in our mission to ensure that every patient, regardless of geography, has access to the best possible care and a seat at the policy-making table." About GAAPPThe Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform (GAAPP) is an international network of more than 200 patient organizations working to improve the lives of people affected by allergic, atopic, and respiratory conditions. GAAPP advocates globally for awareness, equitable access to care, and patient-centered research. For more information, visit [www.gaapp.org].

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