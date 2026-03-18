The City is the Farm: How Chef Aidan’s 'Eleven98' is Leading the Hyperlocal Revolution in East London

Aidan Brooks, Eatwith host in London

How Aidan’s Eleven98 and Eatwith are bursting the luxury cocoon, turning East London’s Hackney into a hyper-local farm for the modern, soul-seeking traveler.

The produce is unique, people are unique. As I forage and I go to the same places all the time, I can see when things are blooming. It’s the whole cycle I am observing and offering.” — Aidan Brooks, Eatwith host.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where "locally sourced" often implies a 200-mile supply chain, a quiet revolution is simmering in a residential kitchen in Hackney. It doesn’t smell like a factory; it smells like wild fennel, cherries, rhubarb, and the damp earth of East London. This is Eleven98, the brainchild of Chef Aidan Brooks—the man proving that the next great culinary frontier isn’t a rural estate, but an urban postcode.

Bursting the "Luxury Cocoon"

Aidan’s shift from Michelin-starred kitchens to home-hosted dining addresses a growing desire among elite travelers to reconnect with reality. Writing for the New York Times, Christine Negroni explores this in her article, “How to Burst Out of Travel’s Luxury Cocoon,” citing Eatwith as a vital tool for those looking to pierce the bubble of high-end isolation. By stepping out of sterilized hotel environments and into private homes like Aidan’s, travelers move from being spectators to participants in the city's authentic life.

The Rise of the "Foodie-Explorer"

This shift aligns with a massive evolution in global travel behavior. According to the American Express Travel 2026 Trending Destinations Report, gastronomy has evolved from a trip amenity to the primary motivator as 72% of surveyed travelers state they choose their destination based on the 'social food scene,' and 58% are specifically looking for 'home-hosted' culinary experiences to gain a true sense of place.

From Michelin Stars to the Wilds of Hackney

Aidan’s pedigree is elite. Having served as Head Chef at the acclaimed Vanilla Black, he reached the pinnacle of London’s vegetable-forward fine dining. Through Eleven98, Aidan has eliminated the "anonymous experience." Guests sit inches from the prep, witnessing the alchemy of a chef who knows exactly which corner of a local East London park his herbs were plucked from that morning.

Regenerative Dining: A 360-Degree Community Model

Aidan’s partnership with Eatwith ensures that travel spend supports the local ecosystem directly. Today, global travelers demand transparency in how their spend is distributed. Aidan takes this "Community First" model a step further. For every ticket sold, Aidan donates a portion of the proceeds to a trio of Hackney-based charities: St. Joseph's Hospice for local palliative care, the Hackney Food Bank to combat food poverty, and EcoActive to provide environmental sustainability education for the next generation.

The "Zero-Mile" Golden Rule

Aidan’s philosophy is more intimate than any restaurant's. If he can’t cycle to the ingredient, it doesn’t make the plate. Aidan treats the East London landscape as his pantry, observing the natural cycles of the city to offer unique, non-uniformed products. Every fruit, vegetable, and herb on his menu is grown or foraged within the local area. From his own private allotment to Hackney hedgerow berries, every bite is a distilled essence of the city.

As the cornerstone of Eatwith’s global mission, Aidan is being spotlighted as the premier "Urban Alchemist." His mission is radical: proving that the city itself is a fertile source of artisanal production, provided you know where to look.

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world’s leading platform for authentic food experiences, connecting local chefs and food lovers in over 130 countries. The platform offers curated, unforgettable culinary events, including home-cooked dinners, cooking classes, and food tours, providing an intimate look into local culture and cuisine. Eatwith is committed to fostering community, culinary entrepreneurship, and promoting social connection through the universal language of food.

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