Dubai’s First 365-day property exhibition Set to Open on 25th March– 30 Developers, 400+ Projects, Endless Opportunities

Dubai Property Exhibition Center All Developers. One Destination. Grey Square, Al Barsha 2, Dubai

A groundbreaking real estate destination is set to open its doors on March 25, bringing together an unprecedented collection of opportunities under one roof.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Featuring 30 leading developers and over 400 projects, this new hub is designed to transform how brokers, investors, and end users explore and engage with the property market.Conveniently located on Main Umm Suqeim Road, the venue will operate 365 days a year from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, offering unmatched accessibility and flexibility for visitors.Positioned as a centralized platform for the real estate ecosystem, the space provides a seamless experience where:Brokers can access a wide portfolio of listings and connect directly with developersInvestors can evaluate diverse opportunities across multiple projects in one visitEnd users can explore, compare, and secure their ideal properties with easeThis one-of-a-kind concept eliminates the need to visit multiple locations, creating a comprehensive, efficient, and interactive property discovery experience.With just one week to go, anticipation is building for what promises to become a landmark destination in Dubai’s real estate landscape.Opening Date: March 25, 2026Location: Main Umm Suqeim Road, DubaiOperating Hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM, 7 days a weekFor more information, visit or contact: www.dpsexpo.com

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