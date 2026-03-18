Sparkle Property Services Sets New Standard in Eco-Friendly House Cleaning Across Auckland

Auckland's eco-smart cleaning specialists expand non-toxic services from Pokeno to Silverdale as ANZ market heads toward USD $20.6B by 2034.

Traditional cleaning methods harm both people and the environment. Eco-smart cleaning at SPS delivers top cleanliness while keeping families and businesses safe.” — Andy Singh

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auckland’s trusted residential and commercial cleaning specialists expand their eco-smart service model to meet surging demand for sustainable, non-toxic cleaning solutions — from Pokeno to Silverdale.Sparkle Property Services (SPS), one of Auckland’s most trusted residential and commercial cleaning companies, today announced the full-scale expansion of its eco-smart cleaning model across the greater Auckland region — a strategic response to the rapidly growing demand among New Zealand homeowners for professional cleaning services that are effective, non-toxic, and environmentally responsible.Based in East Tamaki and servicing the region from Pokeno in the south to Silverdale in the north, SPS has built its reputation on delivering premium cleaning outcomes without relying on the harsh chemical products that have long defined the traditional cleaning industry. As awareness of climate change, indoor air quality, and household chemical safety continues to grow across New Zealand, Sparkle Property Services is uniquely positioned to lead the shift toward a cleaner, greener standard of professional home and business care.“Traditional cleaning methods can have negative effects on both people and the environment. Eco-smart cleaning at SPS uses products that provide the best level of cleanliness while providing safety for families and businesses. The main goal is to establish a new level of professionalism in cleaning throughout Auckland, with each clean resulting in a healthy, clean, and environmentally responsible space.”— Andy Singh, Founder, Sparkle Property ServicesWhat Sets Sparkle Property Services ApartSparkle Property Services’ eco-smart cleaning model is built on a comprehensive framework that delivers professional-grade results without compromising health, safety, or environmental integrity. The company’s “Sparklers” — a team of police-verified, fully trained cleaning professionals — are equipped with premium eco-certified tools and products on every service visit. Key features of the SPS service model include:• Chemical-free, child-safe formulations: SPS uses non-toxic, biodegradable, and allergy-sensitive cleaning products that are safe for children, pets, and environmentally sensitive households. Clients with their own preferred eco-products are also welcome to request their use.• Transparent, no-hidden-fees pricing: Residential cleaning packages start from $79, with clear pricing across all service tiers. Every engagement is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.• Comprehensive service range: From regular and deep home cleans, Airbnb and end-of-tenancy cleaning, oven and couch cleaning, to commercial, post-construction, and allergy-sensitivity cleans — SPS offers a one-stop solution for all residential and commercial cleaning needs.• Reusable, sustainable cleaning tools: Microfibre cloths, washable mop pads, and advanced cleaning equipment replace single-use disposable alternatives across all service visits, minimising waste and environmental impact.• Fast, flexible booking: Clients can book a cleaning service in under 60 seconds via the SPS online platform, with flexible scheduling options including evenings and weekends.Auckland: A City Primed for Green Cleaning GrowthAuckland is New Zealand’s largest city and fastest-growing urban centre, with a metro population of approximately 1.73 million in 2026 — accounting for over a third of the national population. The city’s residential footprint spans an expansive network of suburban communities, from the high-density coastal neighbourhoods of the North Shore — including Takapuna, Milford, and Devonport — to the fast-expanding southern corridors of Manurewa, Mangēre, Otāra, and Papākōura. In the east, areas such as East Tamaki, Botany, and Howick represent Sparkle Property Services’ home territory and a core service stronghold.Sparkle Property Services serves this entire corridor — from Pokeno in the south to Silverdale in the north — covering Auckland’s most densely populated residential zones, as well as the CBD, where approximately 270,000 individuals access the central business district daily and 15,500 businesses operate within the city centre alone.With Auckland projected to reach a population of two million by 2050, and rising household densities driving sustained demand for professional home services, SPS is actively scaling its operations to serve both established and emerging residential communities across the region.Market Data: The Numbers Behind the ShiftThe transition toward eco-friendly cleaning is not anecdotal — it is supported by robust and accelerating market data across the New Zealand and wider ANZ region:• NZD $3.1 billion — The current market size of the commercial cleaning services industry in New Zealand (IBISWorld, 2026), having grown at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% between 2020 and 2025, with 7,016 active businesses operating across the sector.• USD $13.52 billion — The combined Australia and New Zealand cleaning services market valuation in 2024, forecast to reach USD $20.60 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.30% (Expert Market Research, 2025).• Residential cleaning: fastest-growing segment — Industry analysts identify residential cleaning as the fastest-expanding end-user category in the ANZ market, driven by rising household incomes, busier lifestyles, and increased environmental awareness among urban homeowners.• 270,000 daily CBD visitors — Auckland’s CBD alone hosts 270,000 daily commuters and 15,500 businesses, underlining the scale of demand for professional cleaning services in both commercial and adjacent residential areas.• Eco-friendly solutions: the defining market trend — Leading market research firms including Expert Market Research and IMARC Group identify the shift toward non-toxic, biodegradable, and sustainable cleaning products as the single most significant trend reshaping the ANZ cleaning sector in 2025–2026.A Commitment to Continuous InnovationSparkle Property Services is committed to ongoing innovation in move out cleaning practices. The company continuously evaluates new eco-certified products, refines its service methodologies, and expands its geographic footprint to serve the needs of a growing, sustainability-conscious Auckland population. As the ANZ cleaning services market advances toward an estimated USD $20.60 billion by 2034, SPS is positioning itself at the leading edge of this transition — building a cleaning company for the future of New Zealand’s homes and businesses.About Sparkle Property ServicesSparkle Property Services (SPS) is an Auckland-based residential and commercial cleaning company founded by Andy Singh. Serving the greater Auckland region from Pokeno to Silverdale, SPS delivers eco-smart, non-toxic, and fully customisable cleaning solutions for homes, offices, and commercial properties of all sizes. The company’s team of police-verified professionals — known as Sparklers — are trained to the highest industry standards.

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