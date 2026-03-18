Independent Film DARKLIGHT Launches on Seed&Spark Exploring Identity and Transformation

An independent film project using cinematic storytelling to explore identity, transformation, and emotional depth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmaker Salomon Ava and the DARKLIGHT creative team have launched their campaign on Seed&Spark to bring their visually ambitious short film to life. DARKLIGHT is an independent project focused on exploring identity, transformation, and emotional depth through cinematic storytelling.Set against a stark night-to-dawn backdrop, DARKLIGHT follows a wounded man navigating a symbolic and curated environment that reflects fractured identity and self-confrontation. Through performance, production design, and atmosphere, the film communicates meaning through visuals rather than exposition.The project is driven by a shared artistic vision among the creative team, aiming to produce a controlled, immersive, and emotionally resonant film experience. DARKLIGHT emphasizes themes of masculinity, memory, and the cost of transformation, using minimal dialogue and strong visual language.Funds raised through the Seed&Spark campaign will be used for key production and post-production elements, including location setup, custom production design, wardrobe, equipment rentals, color grading, and sound design. The project is currently in pre-production, with filming and post-production scheduled within the upcoming months.Supporters can learn more about the project and follow its development on Seed&Spark:About the Team:Salomon Ava is an independent filmmaker and producer with a background in creative storytelling and film production. Working alongside director William Altermann and artist Chase Mangum, the team brings together experience in filmmaking, music, and visual design to create a compelling cinematic piece.Media Contact:Salomon AvaEmail: avasalomonphotos@gmail.comDisclaimer:This press release is for informational purposes only. Contributions to the Seed&Spark campaign are voluntary and do not represent financial investment or guaranteed returns.

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