Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market 2026 reinforcing protection against advanced cyber threats

The Business Research Company’s Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation and defense cyber security market is dominated by a mix of global cybersecurity solution providers, and specialized aerospace security firms. Companies are focusing on advanced threat intelligence platforms, secure communication networks, real-time intrusion detection systems, AI-driven risk analytics, and zero-trust security architectures to strengthen market presence and address increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Emphasis on regulatory compliance with national security standards, protection of critical infrastructure, secure cloud adoption, and resilience against state-sponsored and advanced persistent threats remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving aerospace, defense, and national security ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

• According to our research, Lockheed Martin Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The rotary and mission systems and space segments of the company, which are directly involved in the aviation and defense cyber security market, provide advanced cyber defense solutions, secure communications systems, threat intelligence platforms, and integrated command-and-control cybersecurity frameworks that support military aviation, defense infrastructure, and national security operations.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

Major companies operating in the aviation and defense cyber security market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Fortinet Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Trend Micro Incorporated, CACI International Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA), BAE Systems plc, F-Secure Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Secureworks Corporation, Mandiant Corporation, Kaspersky Lab ZAO, Darktrace plc.

How Concentrated Is The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent national security standards, compliance with defense cybersecurity frameworks, complex system integration requirements, high certification thresholds, and the critical need for resilience and reliability in aviation and defense network infrastructures. Leading players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc hold notable market shares through diversified cybersecurity portfolios, long-term government defense contracts, advanced threat intelligence capabilities, secure communication systems, global program management expertise, and continuous investment in AI-driven and mission-critical cyber defense technologies. As demand for advanced threat protection, secure aerospace communication networks, and resilient defense infrastructure grows, strategic partnerships, product innovation, and cross-border defense collaborations are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Lockheed Martin Corporation (3%)

o Raytheon Technologies Corporation (3%)

o Northrop Grumman Corporation (2%)

o General Dynamics Corporation (2%)

o L3Harris Technologies Inc. (2%)

o Thales Group (1%)

o Airbus SE (1%)

o The Boeing Company (1%)

o Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (1%)

o Honeywell International Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the aviation and defense cyber security market include Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Garmin Ltd., Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the aviation and defense cyber security market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., WESCO International Inc., CDW Corporation, TD SYNNEX Corporation, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Electrocomponents plc, Allied Electronics & Automation Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., CACI International Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Capgemini SE, Atos SE, Peraton Inc., KBR Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., ManTech International Corporation, Amentum Services Holdings LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., BT Group plc, DXC Technology Company, NTT DATA Corporation, Unisys Corporation.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market?

• Major end users in the aviation and defense cyber security market include United States Department of Defense, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Indian Air Force, Ministère des Armées, Israel Defense Forces, Royal Air Force, Bundeswehr, Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Emirates Airline, Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C., Singapore Airlines Limited, Air France-KLM Group SA, Ryanair Holdings plc, Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited, Changi Airport Group Pte Ltd, Federal Aviation Administration, European Union Aviation Safety Agency, Airports Authority of India, Civil Aviation Administration of China.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Generative AI-driven threat intelligence and security automation is transforming the aviation and defense cyber security market by enhancing predictive threat detection, strengthening cyber resilience, and enabling faster response across mission-critical aviation and defense networks.

• Example: In November 2024 Thales Group unveiled a generative AI-powered solution.

• Its solution leverages AI-driven analytics to contextualize security alerts, simulate potential attack scenarios, predict threat patterns, and automate response workflows.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Civil–Military Network Integration Strengthening Cybersecurity And Defense Coordination

• Modular Barracuda Cruise Missiles Enabling Flexible Upgrades And Capability Enhancement

• SpainSat NG-I Satellite Enhancing Secure Multi-Band Communications

• SentryCiv Passive Counter-Drone Systems Improving Real-Time Threat Detection

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